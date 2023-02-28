ATM deployment in remote areas with industrial-class routers

Automated teller machine (ATM) transactions have traditionally been transferred via fixed-line connection, but one of the challenges of fixed lines is that it is difficult or inconvenient to install and set up in remote locations. This includes outlying/remote areas where shopping centres and other outlets have been erected. Installing a fixed line to new outlets is both time-consuming and expensive.
With WLINK industrial 3G/4G routers, transactions are processed with industrial-standard encryption over mobile cellular networks. These routers provide a convenient and fast installation. The WLINK router can access the financial institution’s network, and secure data transmission wirelessly without changing the bank’s existing network infrastructure or security.
These routers improve operational efficiency and speed up bringing new outlets online.
IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability.
Read more...Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit Otto Wireless Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge.
Read more...Speed up time to market for IoT devices Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory and carrier organisations.
Read more...Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.
Read more...New generation of 5G modules Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced a new-generation 5G Release 17 New Radio module series to address the growing 5G fixed wireless access and enhanced mobile broadband markets.
Read more...Module series helps expand the reach of 5G Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced the launch of its 5G RedCap modules, the Rx255C series, which are based on a Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm, and feature superior wireless performance and low latency communication.