ATM deployment in remote areas with industrial-class routers

28 February 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Automated teller machine (ATM) transactions have traditionally been transferred via fixed-line connection, but one of the challenges of fixed lines is that it is difficult or inconvenient to install and set up in remote locations. This includes outlying/remote areas where shopping centres and other outlets have been erected. Installing a fixed line to new outlets is both time-consuming and expensive.

With WLINK industrial 3G/4G routers, transactions are processed with industrial-standard encryption over mobile cellular networks. These routers provide a convenient and fast installation. The WLINK router can access the financial institution’s network, and secure data transmission wirelessly without changing the bank’s existing network infrastructure or security.

These routers improve operational efficiency and speed up bringing new outlets online.

