320 series motor protection relay

28 February 2023 Circuit & System Protection

With its easy-to-use operation, the 320 series motor protection relay from NewElec is particularly suited for operation in remote or rural sites. The relay provides reliable three-phase motor protection and prevents unscheduled plant stoppages.

These relays provide comprehensive protection for medium- and low-voltage motors. With adjustable dials for motor full load, unbalance current level, starts per hour, and start stall or locked rotor time in seconds, the unit provides an easy-to-use intuitive interface.

LEDs provide a descriptive fault indication, and internal user-selectable switches are used to enable or disable additional protection features. The 327M is ideally suited for motors operating at full load. Thermal overload protection, running stall and jam protection, earth fault and short-circuit protection, with selectable restart attempt limitations, are all included on the relay. A built-in motor load current transducer provides a 4-20 mA loop signal indicating the current percentage load on the motor.

Ideal applications include protection of motors driving crushers, ball mills, and high inertia loads with long run-up starting times.

