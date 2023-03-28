Infineon is hosting a joint webinar with EBV Electronik to explore optimised hardware and software solutions for Industry 4.0, including features of industrial microcontrollers that serve as the brain behind motor control, intelligence, secure communication, and data processing.
The new XMC 7000 single/dual-core Arm Cortex-M7 solution from Infineon will specifically be covered. This system brings added memory, support for hardware security, and delivers a comprehensive set of advanced peripherals, real-time control, and the ability to operate in high ambient environments.
Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller Infineon Technologies
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.
Test and Measurement workshop series 2023
The series will take attendees on an insightful and practical journey into the real world of test and measurement, where the future of laboratories will be explored through a range of technical and innovative workshops.
Starting out with IoT
As a small to medium business (SMB), taking the plunge into IoT is a decision many of them are unwilling to make due to the uncertainty of how IoT can help the business.
Electronics News Digest
A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.