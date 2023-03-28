The new XMC 7000 single/dual-core Arm Cortex-M7 solution from Infineon will specifically be covered. This system brings added memory, support for hardware security, and delivers a comprehensive set of advanced peripherals, real-time control, and the ability to operate in high ambient environments.

Further reading:

Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller

Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

Test and Measurement workshop series 2023

News

Read more...

Starting out with IoT

News

Read more...

From the editor's desk: The dawn of the age of AI

Technews Publishing News

Read more...

Electronics News Digest

News

Read more...

Market for power devices set to exceed $2,2 billion in 2023

News

Read more...

IPC Sustainability for Electronics Leadership Council

News

Read more...

OMRON announces partnership with LAMBDA Automation

Omron Electronics News

Read more...

800 V electric vehicles use SiC power electronics

News

Read more...

iCorp announces partnership with AiT

iCorp Technologies News

Read more...

The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.The series will take attendees on an insightful and practical journey into the real world of test and measurement, where the future of laboratories will be explored through a range of technical and innovative workshops.As a small to medium business (SMB), taking the plunge into IoT is a decision many of them are unwilling to make due to the uncertainty of how IoT can help the business.As someone involved in both electronic engineering and information technology, I can only marvel at the level that ChatGPT-3.5 operated at with its human-like responses to the questions asked of it.A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.The market for third-generation semiconductors encompasses products based on silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), and, in particular, SiC products account for about 80% of the total market value.In recognition of the need to identify, understand, and address sustainability challenges faced by the electronics manufacturing industry, IPC has announced the Sustainability for Electronics Leadership Council.LAMBDA Automation, a company specialising in programming, robotics, and panel wiring, and which services the automotive, food and beverage, brewery, and dairy sectors, has been announced as an OMRON solutions partner.The demand for EV power electronics will increase dramatically in the next ten years, primarily driven by rapid growth in the BEV car market, with IDTechEx predicting a 15% CAGR globally over the next decade.iCorp Technologies has announced it is proud to be the exclusive partner of AiT Semiconductor Incorporated in the southern African region.