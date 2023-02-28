Vicor Powering Innovation podcast
28 February 2023
Multimedia, Videos
On the latest Vicor Powering Innovation podcast, the company conducts an interview with OLogic, a full-service robotics design and development group. OLogic helps design a wide variety of robotics and consumer products, and commercial electronic devices. The company extols high-density power modules to drive today’s robotic revolution. Located in the Silicon Valley area, they are the premier robotics design consultants, helping world-class brands and many of today’s most innovative robotic start-up companies to accelerate time-to-market.
Podcast host, Robert Gendron, Vicor corporate vice president of product development, talks with Ted Larson, CEO of OLogic, to learn more about how the one-stop shop design and engineering company is spinning ideas into robotic products, with a particular focus on building mobile robots.
Listen to Vicor’s Powering Innovation podcast on-demand and available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
For more information visit https://www.vicorpower.com/resource-library/podcasts/ccell-podcast
