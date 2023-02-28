Webinar: Cleaning by the numbers

28 February 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Aqueous Technologies continues with its Tech-Tuesdays webinars with: ‘Cleaning by the numbers: throughput – cost preassembly – environmental’.

The cost of residue-related failures is high. But what is the cost of residue removal? As one implements a new post-reflow cleaning process, there are many factors to consider. One must match their throughput requirements with the equipment's capabilities, consider environmental regulations and, of course, the cost per clean assembly.

This webinar will dive into these and other factors before choosing a cleaning process or equipment type.

Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Time: 09:00 CAT

For more information visit https://aqueous.webinargeek.com/cleaning-by-the-numbers-2





