Latest high-impedance common mode filters

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new KCZ1210DH800HRTD25 common mode filter for deployment in ultra-high-speed automotive interfaces.
This product is an addition to the KCZ1210DH Series that was released in February 2022. It enables substantial enhancements in noise control functions compared to conventional filters, with an impedance of 1000 Ω at 1 GHz and insertion loss of more than 25 dB. Due to the recent spread of advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) implementation, the speed of signal processing has ramped up significantly. Through this, the move to safer and more secure autonomous driving will be achieved. The new TDK filter contributes to preventing errors in high-speed signal processing in relation to front sensing cameras, mmWave radar, and LiDAR.
Through TDK's proprietary internal electrode pattern arrangement, plus the integrated and sintered configuration of optimal low dielectric materials, this product achieves superior properties, alongside long-term reliability. Furthermore, by adding a conductive resin-based layer to the terminal electrodes, the risk of cracks appearing (due to thermal shocks) is reduced, and durability to mechanical stresses is increased.
The automotive-grade KCZ1210DH800HRTD25 common mode filter is extremely compact at 1,25 x 1,0 x 0,5 mm. It supports an operating temperature range of -55 to 125℃.
