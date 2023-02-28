Categories

Passive Components



High-current chokes for automotive and industrial applications

28 February 2023 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has announced the B82559A*A033 series of new shielded EPCOS ERU33 high-current chokes for through-hole mounting. Designed for very high saturation currents from 32 to 83 A at 100°C, the six new types cover a range of inductance values from 3,2 to 10 µH. DC resistances are as low as 0,85 mΩ or 1,2 mΩ, depending on the type.

Thanks to the flat wire winding, the chokes have very compact dimensions of only 33 x 33 x 15 mm. By thermally connecting the flat wire winding to the core, the large ferrite surface can be coupled to a heat sink for effective heat dissipation. In addition to the standard types, customised variants with other inductance values can also be realised.

The RoHS-compatible and AEC-Q200 REV D-qualified inductors are designed for operating temperatures from -40 to 150°C. Typical automotive applications are buck-boost chokes for DC-DC converters, for example, for 48 V on-board power supplies or differential mode chokes in the input filter of onboard chargers. In industrial electronics, they can be used as storage and output chokes in high-current supplies and PoL supplies.


