High-current chokes for automotive and industrial applications

TDK Corporation has announced the B82559A*A033 series of new shielded EPCOS ERU33 high-current chokes for through-hole mounting. Designed for very high saturation currents from 32 to 83 A at 100°C, the six new types cover a range of inductance values from 3,2 to 10 µH. DC resistances are as low as 0,85 mΩ or 1,2 mΩ, depending on the type.
Thanks to the flat wire winding, the chokes have very compact dimensions of only 33 x 33 x 15 mm. By thermally connecting the flat wire winding to the core, the large ferrite surface can be coupled to a heat sink for effective heat dissipation. In addition to the standard types, customised variants with other inductance values can also be realised.
The RoHS-compatible and AEC-Q200 REV D-qualified inductors are designed for operating temperatures from -40 to 150°C. Typical automotive applications are buck-boost chokes for DC-DC converters, for example, for 48 V on-board power supplies or differential mode chokes in the input filter of onboard chargers. In industrial electronics, they can be used as storage and output chokes in high-current supplies and PoL supplies.
Edge Computing & IIoT
Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.
Passive Components
The EV charger market has seen a marked upswing in the last few years, and Cornell Dubilier Electronics has responded to the rapidly growing demand for high-performance DC-link capacitors.
Test & Measurement
Honeywell’s Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS-IMU) is a packaged sensor array designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications in industries such as heavy-duty, off-highway transportation.