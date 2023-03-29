Events

29 March 2023 Events

productronica China

13-15 April 2023

Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China

This exhibition, originally scheduled to be in March and postponed to 13 April, covers electronics manufacturing, SMT, automation, wire harness manufacturing, printed electronics, and adhesives. It is supported by forums, conferences, presentations of application examples, and panel discussions.

Register at www.productronica-china.com/en/

Hannover Messe

17-21 April 2023

Hannover, Germany

With its focus on digitalisation and sustainability, the show aims to stimulate innovative approaches to production while dealing with climate protection. This year the exhibition follows the key topics of AI and machine learning, carbon-neutral production, energy management, hydrogen and fuel cells, and Industry 4.0.

Register at https://www.hannovermesse.de/en

The Future Energy Show Africa 2023

25-26 April 2023

Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

This free-to-attend exhibition will feature hundreds of exhibitors over several product categories including PV modules and components, energy storage and inverters, EPC consultants, turnkey suppliers, generation equipment and critical power, and smart solutions and technology.

Register at http://bitly.ws/AdK9

SMTconnect 2023

9-11 May 2023

Nuremburg event grounds, Germany

SMTconnect is a trade fair for electronic production in Europe that brings people and technologies together from the areas of development, production, services, and the applications of microelectronic assemblies and systems, in an inspiring work atmosphere. This exhibition is a significant industry event regarding innovations in the production of electronics, substrates and systems to do with mounting and connection technologies.

PCIM, the exhibition for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management, will take place at the same venue during the same time, and entry is free for SMTconnect attendees.

Register at https://smt.mesago.com/events/en.html





