Events
29 March 2023
Events
productronica China
13-15 April 2023
Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China
This exhibition, originally scheduled to be in March and postponed to 13 April, covers electronics manufacturing, SMT, automation, wire harness manufacturing, printed electronics, and adhesives. It is supported by forums, conferences, presentations of application examples, and panel discussions.
Register at www.productronica-china.com/en/
Hannover Messe
17-21 April 2023
Hannover, Germany
With its focus on digitalisation and sustainability, the show aims to stimulate innovative approaches to production while dealing with climate protection. This year the exhibition follows the key topics of AI and machine learning, carbon-neutral production, energy management, hydrogen and fuel cells, and Industry 4.0.
Register at https://www.hannovermesse.de/en
The Future Energy Show Africa 2023
25-26 April 2023
Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
This free-to-attend exhibition will feature hundreds of exhibitors over several product categories including PV modules and components, energy storage and inverters, EPC consultants, turnkey suppliers, generation equipment and critical power, and smart solutions and technology.
Register at http://bitly.ws/AdK9
SMTconnect 2023
9-11 May 2023
Nuremburg event grounds, Germany
SMTconnect is a trade fair for electronic production in Europe that brings people and technologies together from the areas of development, production, services, and the applications of microelectronic assemblies and systems, in an inspiring work atmosphere. This exhibition is a significant industry event regarding innovations in the production of electronics, substrates and systems to do with mounting and connection technologies.
PCIM, the exhibition for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy and energy management, will take place at the same venue during the same time, and entry is free for SMTconnect attendees.
Register at https://smt.mesago.com/events/en.html
Further reading:
Events
Events
Women in Energy Conference 2023
8 March
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town
The 9th edition of the Women in Energy conference will concentrate on developing and creating opportunities ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Upcoming Events
Read more...
Events
Events
Electronica 2022
15-18 November
Munich, Germany
This year Electronica 2022 is co-located with SEMICON Europa during the same period. Electronica 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair and conference ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Automation and Electronics Show 2022
5-6 October
Zurich, Switzerland
Automation and Electronics Show features exhibits on drive technology control engineering, electronics industrial handling, sensor ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events News
IFA Berlin
2-6 September
Berlin, Germany
This event aims to present the latest products and innovations in the commercial electronics industry. It will offer a comprehensive overview of the international ...
Read more...
Webinar: Cost-optimised FPGAs and adaptive SoCs for low-power designs
Events
Attend to learn how to get started with documentation, tools and evaluation platforms for your next cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth application at low power.
Read more...
Events
Events
Embedded World
21-23 June 2022
Nuremberg, Germany
This event provides a chance to discover the innovations of the embedded sector, meet experts and win new customers. It covers everything from components, ...
Read more...
Events
Events
DesignCon
5-7 April 2022
California, USA
Premier high-speed communications and system design conference offering industry-critical engineering education, an expertly curated 14-track conference created ...
Read more...
IoT webinar series
Events
Between 7 April and 2 June 2022, Infineon Technologies will host six webinars giving an overview of the latest technologies and innovations that make the IoT work: accurate sensing, smart computing, reliable ...
Read more...
Indium to host reliability seminar
Events
Indium Corporation continues to expand its acclaimed InSIDER series of webinars with a new discussion on defining ‘high reliability.’ Claire Hotvedt, product development specialist, will host the webinar ...
Read more...