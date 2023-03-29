IPC Sustainability for Electronics Leadership Council

29 March 2023 News

In recognition of the need to identify, understand, and address sustainability challenges faced by the electronics manufacturing industry, IPC has announced the Sustainability for Electronics Leadership Council.

Tasked with identifying the most pressing sustainability topics for the industry and building a strategic plan to address these topics, the Leadership Council will be active in an industry-wide assessment to enable the creation of the plan.

Representatives from the following companies were named to the Leadership Council:

• AT&S.;

• Altium.

• BAE Systems.

• Flex.

• Intel.

• Jabil.

• NGC.

• Siemens.

• TTM Technologies.

• Zollner.

Comprising industry sustainability experts with cross-industry representation, from printed circuit board design and manufacturing companies, electronics manufacturing services, and original equipment manufacturers from a variety of product sectors, the Leadership Council plans to meet every two weeks to develop strategy and roadmap recommendations to address the industry’s sustainability challenges.

IPC’s lead sustainability strategist Dr. Kelly Scanlon said, “We hear from the industry that there needs to be a balance between current and evolving regulatory requirements with practical and realistic solutions – for example, specific education, advocacy, and standards – that harmonise the industry’s ability to achieve their sustainability goals.”

John W. Mitchell, IPC president and CEO, and current chair of the Leadership Council stated, “We look forward to working with the subject matter experts on the Leadership Council. They represent the industry at large, their companies, their value chain segments, and their customers and suppliers. Their expertise in sustainability, and electronics manufacturing empowers them to not just think about sustainability for electronics, but to take actions that make a real difference.”

For more information visit www.ipc.org





