Expanded lineup of Jetson Orin AIOs

NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA Jetson range with the launch of new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules that deliver up to 80x the performance over the prior generation. These set a new standard for next-generation edge AI and robotics.
The NVIDIA Jetson family now spans six Orin-based production modules to support a full range of edge AI and robotics applications. This includes the Orin Nano, which delivers up to 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance in the smallest Jetson form factor, up to the AGX Orin, delivering 275 TOPS for advanced autonomous machines.
Jetson Orin features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, Arm-based CPUs, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed interfaces, fast memory bandwidth and multimodal sensor support. This high performance, combined with versatility, enables more customers to realise products from engineers deploying edge AI applications to Robotics Operating System (ROS) developers building next-generation intelligent machines.
“Over 1000 customers and 150 partners have embraced Jetson AGX Orin since NVIDIA announced its availability just six months ago, and Orin Nano will significantly expand this adoption,” said Deepu Talla, vice president of embedded and edge computing at NVIDIA. “With an orders-of-magnitude increase in performance for millions of edge AI and ROS developers today, Jetson Orin is the ideal platform for virtually every kind of robotics deployment imaginable.”
The Orin Nano modules will be available in two versions: the Orin Nano 8 GB delivers up to 40 TOPS with power configurable from 7 to 15 W, while the 4 GB version delivers up to 20 TOPS with power options as low as 5 to 10 W.
The Orin Nano modules are form-factor- and pin-compatible with the previously announced Orin NX modules. Full emulation support allows customers to get started developing for the Orin Nano series today using the AGX Orin developer kit. This gives customers the flexibility to design one system to support multiple Jetson modules and easily scale their applications.
