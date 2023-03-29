OMRON announces partnership with LAMBDA Automation

OMRON’s broad portfolio of industrial automation technologies is supported by a network of carefully chosen channel partners. OMRON Solution Partners act as preferred integrators, following OMRON standards in terms of quality of service and company ethics.

With the rapid growth in automation technologies, manufacturers and business partners strive to deliver open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that support flexible manufacturing and deliver a competitive advantage. The combined strength of this relationship solves customer challenges today while enabling more efficient, fully integrated systems that will successfully weather future demands.

In collaboration with OMRON, Strategic Partners use OMRON products and technology to accelerate the innovation of industrial automation solutions. These companies provide global solutions, from initial design and consultation, through system development, to installation, commissioning, and after-sales support. They use innovative technologies such as mobile and collaborative robots, automation, vision, traceability, industrial communications, artificial intelligence, and advanced sensors.

OMRON recently announced LAMBDA Automation as a solutions partner. LAMBDA, based in Pretoria, is an automation company that delivers high-quality solutions to its ever-growing list. The company prides itself on fast turnaround times, and places tremendous importance on the ability to supply clients with custom-made solutions.

LAMBDA specialises in programming, robotics, panel wiring, and services the automotive, food and beverage, brewery, and dairy sectors.

“LAMBDA is a solutions provider to the industry,” states Francois Scheepers, a founding partner at LAMBDA Automation. “We are not a project house; we offer tailor-made solutions to our clients as we know from experience that automation is not one size fits all”. LAMBDA also offers training solutions to technical staff.

