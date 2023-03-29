Clearing the Static: ESD training in the workplace

An electrostatic discharge (ESD) is the sudden transfer of static charge between bodies at different charge potentials caused by near contact. ESD can potentially damage or destroy electronic systems.
Static energy can be found all around us and even the smallest discharge can cause irreversible damage. With advancements in semiconductors, electronic parts are become smaller and faster, and this translates into becoming more sensitive to ESD.
ESD training is key to electrostatic discharge control. An effective, systematic, and sustainable ESD training programme for all personnel is key and essential to successful electronic manufacturing.
Top strategies ESD training
• Effective training programmes involve all employees who work within the EPA
Train all employees who work with ESD-susceptible items in the Electrostatic Protected Area (EPA), and ensure they know how to test their grounding equipment, upon entry and whilst working.
• Comprehensive and consistent training
Training must include ESD prevention procedures and should explain the physics as well as the benefits of the programme. Each employee must have a firm grasp of the fundamentals of ESD, and the complete organisation’s ESD Control Programme Plan.
• Variety of training methods and techniques
Collaborative training is a good way to convey the importance of an ESD Control Programme. Informative instructors, training videos and interactive workshops are effective ways to ensure personnel actively take part in the training to ultimately understand why it is important.
• Test, certify, and re-educate
Testing and certification ensures that employees gain a firm grasp of ESD Control procedures and motivates them to adhere to the set standards.
Ultra-high density film capacitors Actum Group
Power Electronics / Power Management
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.
Read more...320 series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
With its easy-to-use operation, the 320 series motor protection relay from NewElec is particularly suited for operation in remote or rural sites.
Read more...The OMRON network safety advantage Omron Electronics
Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution.
Read more...Clearing the Static: Ionisation equipment Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
Ionisers ensure that static charges are eliminated by neutralising static charge generated during the manufacturing process or during transport to final test and assembly.
Read more...Automotive functional safety EBV Electrolink
Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.
Read more...New KD50 motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
NewElec has released the KD50 motor protection relay, a locally designed and manufactured low-voltage relay for the protection of conveyors, compressors, crushers, fans and pump motors.
Read more...Clearing the Static: ESD dissipative floor mats Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
Static dissipative floor mats are designed to protect sensitive equipment, such as computers and explosive chemicals, by quickly drawing the static electricity off workers before they touch such items.
...
Read more...Actum involved in the Microtronix expansion Actum Group
News
Actum was the logical choice, having always been Microtronix’s preferred supplier, as it is the only business in southern Africa which focuses exclusively on the control of ESD in the working environment.
Read more...Clearing the Static: The importance of ESD audits Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
An ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme in the workplace. Before investing capital into new equipment, an ESD audit will help identify ...