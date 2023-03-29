800 V electric vehicles use SiC power electronics
29 March 2023
News
The demand for EV power electronics will increase dramatically in the next ten years, primarily driven by rapid growth in the BEV car market. IDTechEx predicts a 15% CAGR globally over the next decade. Currently, the weighted-average battery capacity of BEV cars is increasing in all regions, piling pressure on battery supply chains, and creating uncertainty. The result is that drive cycle efficiency must come to the forefront of powertrain design, meaning the time has come for high-voltage wide bandgap (WBG) power electronics.
While Silicon IGBTs have dominated the medium-to-high power device range for 20 years, including in EV power electronics, they are now giving way to a new generation of WBG materials: SiC and GaN. This will fundamentally impact the design of new power devices, including the package materials, as high voltage and high power-density modules operating at higher temperatures becomes the trend.
The two drivers often cited to move from 350 ~ 400 V to 800 V and beyond are higher power levels of DC fast charging (DCFC), for example, 350 kW, and drive cycle efficiency gains. DCFC compatibility today is a relatively weak driver due to low availability versus AC chargers and the high costs associated with 800 V infrastructure. In addition, higher levels of DCFC does not necessarily drive a transition to 800 V, although it is more optimal. Tesla is a good example, having deployed 250 kW superchargers without moving beyond its 350 V platform.
The efficiency argument for 800 V is the stronger one. This allows joule losses to be reduced and high-voltage cabling to be downsized. Combined with SiC MOSFETs, it typically leads to 5-10% efficiency gains, which can potentially downsize the expensive battery, save costs, or improve the vehicle’s range, creating a competitive advantage.
Hyundai is currently demonstrating the success of 800 V platforms. Sales of the company’s models using the 800 V E-GMP platform more than doubled in South Korea to around 70 000 units/year, driven by the popularity of the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6. This takes the 800 V car market out of the luxury segment and predominantly into mainstream car segments for the first time. To support the rapid growth, Hyundai diversified its SiC supply partnerships, and signed new deals with Onsemi and STMicroelectronics in 2022 to add to existing relationships with Infineon and Vitesco.
For more information www.idtechex.com
Further reading:
Test and Measurement workshop series 2023
News
The series will take attendees on an insightful and practical journey into the real world of test and measurement, where the future of laboratories will be explored through a range of technical and innovative workshops.
Read more...
Starting out with IoT
News
As a small to medium business (SMB), taking the plunge into IoT is a decision many of them are unwilling to make due to the uncertainty of how IoT can help the business.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: The dawn of the age of AI
Technews Publishing
News
As someone involved in both electronic engineering and information technology, I can only marvel at the level that ChatGPT-3.5 operated at with its human-like responses to the questions asked of it.
Read more...
Electronics News Digest
News
A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.
Read more...
Market for power devices set to exceed $2,2 billion in 2023
News
The market for third-generation semiconductors encompasses products based on silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), and, in particular, SiC products account for about 80% of the total market value.
Read more...
IPC Sustainability for Electronics Leadership Council
News
In recognition of the need to identify, understand, and address sustainability challenges faced by the electronics manufacturing industry, IPC has announced the Sustainability for Electronics Leadership Council.
Read more...
OMRON announces partnership with LAMBDA Automation
Omron Electronics
News
LAMBDA Automation, a company specialising in programming, robotics, and panel wiring, and which services the automotive, food and beverage, brewery, and dairy sectors, has been announced as an OMRON solutions partner.
Read more...
iCorp announces partnership with AiT
iCorp Technologies
News
iCorp Technologies has announced it is proud to be the exclusive partner of AiT Semiconductor Incorporated in the southern African region.
Read more...
New satellite teleport facility for South Africa
News
The leading-edge VSAT technology will keep South Africa always on and connected, even when the power is off.
Read more...
Voluntary recall of portable power stations
News
Syntech Distribution, one of South Africa’s technology distribution companies, is recalling a limited batch of its GIZZU 300 Wh and 500 Wh Portable Power Stations after receiving reports of a small number of devices overheating while charging.
Read more...