iCorp announces partnership with AiT

iCorp Technologies has announced it is proud to be the exclusive partner of AiT Semiconductor Incorporated in the southern African region.
AiT Semiconductor is a fabless IC design company devoted to the design and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It provides cost-effective and high-performing ICs for power management applications to market segments like consumer, medical, industrial, lighting, communication, IoT, home appliance, and automotive.
The partnership will allow iCorp to strengthen its offering with the range of products and services AiT has to offer.
