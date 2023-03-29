Categories

iCorp announces partnership with AiT

29 March 2023 News

iCorp Technologies has announced it is proud to be the exclusive partner of AiT Semiconductor Incorporated in the southern African region.

AiT Semiconductor is a fabless IC design company devoted to the design and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It provides cost-effective and high-performing ICs for power management applications to market segments like consumer, medical, industrial, lighting, communication, IoT, home appliance, and automotive.

The partnership will allow iCorp to strengthen its offering with the range of products and services AiT has to offer.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


