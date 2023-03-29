New satellite teleport facility for South Africa

29 March 2023 News

Paratus South Africa has announced that construction of its latest multi-million-Rand teleport in Doornkloof, Pretoria, has begun and is due for completion in August 2023. The new teleport marks another significant milestone in the company’s investment in its own infrastructure that will deliver reliable and quality satellite connectivity to South African businesses and consumers, even when power outages occur.

Managing director of Paratus South Africa, Kallie Carlsen, explains: “This project is important to our country as well as our group. Built to conform to international standards, it will be the group’s largest satellite infrastructure project to date and is capable of hosting other providers’ and customers’ equipment, such as antennas and satellite hubs. The development of the teleport aligns closely with the group’s overall vision to transform Africa through exceptional infrastructure and service.”

The teleport’s key features:

• Dual redundant systems on all network infrastructure, from generators and backhaul to hosted environments, to deliver a quality and reliable service.

• The Paratus backbone network allows connectivity to and from multiple countries, via terrestrial and subsea fibre routes.

• Dual redundant fibre routes to two independent data centres in South Africa.

• Dual power feeds, including dual UPS and multiple generators for power redundancy.

• End-to-end management by Paratus South Africa.

Satellite is the key primary infrastructure and connectivity for many businesses in South Africa that rely on crucial transactional data to remain on. This project will realise this requirement.

For more information visit https://paratus.africa





