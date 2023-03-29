Voluntary recall of portable power stations

29 March 2023 News

Syntech Distribution, one of South Africa’s technology distribution companies, is recalling a limited batch of its GIZZU 300 Wh and 500 Wh Portable Power Stations after receiving reports of a small number of devices overheating while charging, thereby posing a potential fire risk.

The reports were received over the last few days. In line with its stringent quality control processes and standards, Syntech immediately contacted its global manufacturing partner, who initiated an investigation, which confirmed a temporary battery manufacturing flaw may have affected a small number of units from one particular batch of these models, produced between 1 November and 31 December 2022.

Consumers who have purchased GPS300 and GPS500 GIZZU Portable Power Stations should visit https://www.syntech.co.za/gizzu-power-station-query-tool and enter their serial number to determine if their unit is affected. If it is, the site will provide guidance on how to proceed safely, and how to obtain a replacement unit or a refund.

For more information visit https://www.syntech.co.za





