Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

How does a Qvar sensor work?

29 March 2023 Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Qvar is an electrostatic sensor from STMicroelectronics that can be used for human presence and motion detection, touch detection, and user interface (UI) applications.


Figure 1. Qvar electrode.

All materials are comprised of atoms, each of which has a positive nucleus with electrons surrounding it. When two different materials are brought together in close physical contact such as rubbing, one of the materials may attract electrons more than the other, so some electrons are pulled from one material to the other. When the materials are separated, one of them has gained some more electrons (negatively charged) while the other has lost some (positively charged), depending on the working function of each material. Such a phenomenon is often known as the triboelectric effect, where the prefix ‘tribo’ means friction. Since the triboelectric phenomenon exists widely in our daily lives, electrostatic sensors can be used to detect or sense a diverse range of human activities, mechanical systems, or industrial processes.

Qvar stands for electric charge (Q) variation (var). It is an electrical potential sensing channel able to measure the quasi-electrostatic potential changes, enabling applications such as:

• Contact and no-contact human motion detection.

• Human motion gait analysis.

• Human presence detection.

• A user interface (UI).

• Water detection.

An electrostatic charge is expected on a material whenever it comes into contact with another material, or a solid or liquid surface. The level of charge is usually unpredictable, but it can be detected by means of an electrode and an electronic signal conditioning circuit. A signal is derived from the electronic circuit due to the fluctuations in the electric field resulting from the passage of the charged particles.

When a sensor works by electrostatic induction, the sensing principle may be explained in terms of an equivalent capacitive sensor. This is because the charged object can be modelled as a plate of a capacitor while the electrode itself is modelled as the other plate. The movement of the charged object, with reference to the electrode, changes the distance between the two plates and hence the value of the capacitance. Similarly, the quantity of charge on the object, and hence the voltage across the plates, may change with time.

It is well known that electrode features such as size, shape and material are important factors that may produce different Qvar channel results. For instance, there exists a linear relationship between sensitivity and the electrode area. The sensitivity of the sensor is asymptotically increased with the area of the electrode.

A typical Qvar electrode is shown in figure 1, which uses Q+ and GND pins to detect a charge variation, and enables the INT2 interrupt to rise when Qvar detects the presence of the human body in contact with the electrode. It is printed on a flex board with the contact surfaces (in copper) exposed. In this way, to detect a touch gesture, it can be put in the area of the device that should be touched by the user. The goal of the design is to let the user touch both the Q+ and GND area at the same time. For this reason, many different designs are possible. The exposed copper areas at the tip of the board are the actual electrodes. When both electrodes are touched, the sensor measures a high charge variation, and the output signal is almost saturated. This saturated signal is comparable to the press of a button.

For more information visit www.st.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Containers: the edge compute strategy of the future
Future Electronics Editor's Choice
While edge computing has successfully powered an array of IIoT use cases for over a decade, it is poised to take a big step forward through the usage of containers, which will allow the IIoT to unlock an even greater array of possibilities.

Read more...
Introduction to convolutional neural networks: Part 1
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
This first part of the series of articles explains CNNs and their significance in machine learning within AI systems.

Read more...
Expanded lineup of Jetson Orin AIOs
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA Jetson range with the launch of new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules that deliver up to 80x the performance over the prior generation.

Read more...
Ultra-compact, low-power, NB-IoT module with GNSS capability
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ ST87M01 ultra-compact and low-power modules combine highly reliable and robust NB-IoT data communication with accurate and resilient GNSS geo-location capability for IoT devices and assets.

Read more...
Prolonging the life of solder tips
Testerion Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Since the move from lead to lead-free solders, a common complaint has been short tip life, with the higher heat needed for lead-free solders and flux leading to faster tip burn-out.

Read more...
The cybersecurity skills gap needs time and investment to address
Editor's Choice
As data becomes increasingly valuable and an increasingly more attractive target for cybercriminals, cybersecurity is one area that needs to be addressed as a matter of priority.

Read more...
SA businesses need to encourage women in tech
Editor's Choice
To remain competitive in a rapidly changing technological landscape, businesses need to cultivate and support women in tech.

Read more...
2023 is the year of making it easy in IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As IoT connectivity matures to support the era of massive IoT, there’s a need for connectivity procurement and for management, to be simplified and streamlined, and to offer greater flexibility.

Read more...
A guide to battery fast charging
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.

Read more...
Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved