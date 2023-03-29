Smart three-axis linear accelerometer

The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible. Embedded are features such as always-on anti-aliasing filtering, a finite state machine (FSM) and machine learning core (MLC) with adaptive self-configuration (ASC), and an analog hub/Qvar sensing channel.

The FSM and MLC with ASC provide always-on, edge processing capabilities, while the analog hub/Qvar sensing channel defines a new degree of system optimisation. Besides the I2C and SPI digital output interfaces, the LIS2DUXS12 MIPInbsp;I3C slave interface and embedded 128-level FIFO buffer complete a set of features that make this accelerometer a standout component in terms of the bill of materials, processing, or power consumption.

The LIS2DUXS12 has user-selectable full scales of ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, or ±16g and is capable of measuring accelerations with output data rates from 1,6 to 800 Hz. It has a dedicated internal engine to process motion and acceleration detection including free-fall, wake-up, single/double/triple-tap recognition, activity/inactivity, and 6D/4D orientation.

The component is guaranteed to work over an operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C. The device is ideal for motion/touch or tilt detection applications such as an advanced pedometer, step detector and counter.

Altron Arrow





