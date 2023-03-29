New generation of 5G modules

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of its latest-generation 5G New Radio (NR) module series, the RG650E and RG650V, both of which follow the 3GPP Release 17 standard. These industrial-grade 5G modules deliver enhanced performance in data rates, capacity, power saving, and latency, with ultra-reliability. This increase in performance is to better address the growing 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), and industrial automation markets.
Based on the latest Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G Modem-RF Systems from Qualcomm Technologies, the RG650E and RG650V series can work on both 5G non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes. The RG650E supports a maximum bandwidth of 300 MHz in the sub-6 GHz spectrum while the RG650V supports up to 200 MHz bandwidth. The modules are backward compatible with global LTE and WCDMA networks.
Integrated with a Quad-Core A55 processor, the RG650E and RG650V support 5G NR downlink carrier aggregation. Quectel also provides an RG650x-based System-on-Chip (SoC) solution with the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, which significantly increases transfer speeds, reduces latency, and boosts overall network capacity for customer applications.
