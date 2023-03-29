Categories

Ultra-compact, low-power, NB-IoT module with GNSS capability

29 March 2023 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

STMicroelectronics’ ST87M01 ultra-compact and low-power modules combine highly reliable and robust NB-IoT data communication with accurate and resilient GNSS geo-location capability for IoT devices and assets. The fully programmable, certified LTE Cat NB2 NB-IoT industrial modules cover worldwide cellular frequency bands and integrate advanced security features.

As one of the first IoT cellular products worldwide offered in accordance with the latest 3GPP Release 15, the ST87M01 provides extended multi-regional LTE coverage. The integrated native GNSS receiver with multi-constellation access ensures enhanced and accurate localisation along with optimised power savings features.

The complete module has a small 10,6 x 12,8 mm LGA footprint, making it ideal for applications where a small form factor is required. Qualified over the industrial temperature range of -40 to 85°C and with ultra-low power consumption of less than 2µA in low-power mode, the ST87M01 targets wide-ranging IoT applications that require ultra-reliable Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity. The module is capable of transmitting with an output power up to 23 dBm.

The module presents a full-programmable IoT platform but can also be combined with a separate host controller for more advanced use cases. A variety of protocol stacks is available to handle popular IoT applications, including IPv6, TCP/UDP, CoAP/LWM2M, MQTT, HTTP/HTTPS and TLS/DTLS. The ST87M01 is designed to support both standardised 3GPP AT commands, along with ST-enhanced AT commands.

Typical applications for the ST87M01 include smart metering, smart grid, smart building, smart city and smart infrastructure applications, as well as industrial condition monitoring and factory automation, smart agriculture and environmental monitoring. With its embedded GNSS geo-location capability, it is also well-suited to tracking applications.


