Power Electronics / Power Management



Fully integrated controller for multiport smart chargers

29 March 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The ST-ONEMP is a digital controller embedding an ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.

This SoC is specifically designed to control ZVS non-complementary active clamp flyback converters to create high power density chargers and adaptors with a USB-PD interface and a second developer-defined output.

The device includes an active clamp flyback controller and its HV start-up on the primary side. On the secondary side is a microcontroller and all the peripherals required to control the conversion and the USB-PD communication. The two sides are connected through an embedded galvanically-isolated dual communication channel. By using a new non-complementary control technique, and specifically designed power modes, the device allows both high efficiency and low no-load power consumption.

The SoC is delivered with a pre-loaded firmware, which handles both the power conversion and the communication protocols for USB-PD, including optional PPS and electronically marked cable management. The output power and available PDOs on the USB-PD port can be changed according to a power sharing pin input to allow power sharing with a second output.

A built-in dedicated memory stores a factory-default device configuration. The designer can change this configuration or adapt this memory area to fit the final product specifications.


Further reading:

Graphical source/measure unit
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.

Read more...
Intelligent security power supply
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.

Read more...
Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit
Otto Wireless Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge.

Read more...
Single-phase UPS for edge computing applications
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert GXE, an online double-conversion single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) available in 6 and 10 kVA power ratings in tower or rackmount configuration.

Read more...
Improved IR receiver modules
EBV Electrolink Opto-Electronics
Newly enhanced infrared modules from Vishay Intertechnology have been upgraded with a new IC, and achieve higher performance with drastically reduced current consumption.

Read more...
Cost-optimised 100 W reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output.

Read more...
Complete USB PD EPR solution delivers up to 140 W
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has achieved USB-IF (Implementers Forum) certification of two ICs for use in source and sink sides of a USB Power Delivery extended power range product.

Read more...
Ultra-high density film capacitors
Actum Group Power Electronics / Power Management
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.

Read more...
Explosion-proof DIN rail PSU
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN rail power supply, a high performance, high reliability, and high efficiency unit.

Read more...
50 A µModule regulator with input overvoltage protection
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4652 from Analog Devices is a source/sink dual ±25 A or single ±50 A output switching mode step-down DC-to-DC μModule regulator with ±1,5% total DC output error. Included in the package are the ...

Read more...











