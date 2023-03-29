Fully integrated controller for multiport smart chargers

29 March 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The ST-ONEMP is a digital controller embedding an ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.

This SoC is specifically designed to control ZVS non-complementary active clamp flyback converters to create high power density chargers and adaptors with a USB-PD interface and a second developer-defined output.

The device includes an active clamp flyback controller and its HV start-up on the primary side. On the secondary side is a microcontroller and all the peripherals required to control the conversion and the USB-PD communication. The two sides are connected through an embedded galvanically-isolated dual communication channel. By using a new non-complementary control technique, and specifically designed power modes, the device allows both high efficiency and low no-load power consumption.

The SoC is delivered with a pre-loaded firmware, which handles both the power conversion and the communication protocols for USB-PD, including optional PPS and electronically marked cable management. The output power and available PDOs on the USB-PD port can be changed according to a power sharing pin input to allow power sharing with a second output.

A built-in dedicated memory stores a factory-default device configuration. The designer can change this configuration or adapt this memory area to fit the final product specifications.

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





