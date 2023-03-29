Complete USB PD EPR solution delivers up to 140 W

STMicroelectronics has achieved USB-IF (Implementers Forum) certification of two ICs for use in source (adaptor) and sink (device) sides of a USB Power Delivery (PD) extended power range (EPR) product. The new ICs extend the range of a universal charger to 140 W. Now, a single AC to DC adaptor can charge equipment such as computers, smart-home actuators, power tools, and e-bikes, together with traditional applications including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.
“ST is now able to deliver USB-IF-certified reference designs and chips to meet customers’ demands for a high-power, industry-standard universal charger/adaptor,” said Matteo Lo Presti, executive vice president analog sub-group, analog, MEMS and sensors group, STMicroelectronics. “By moving quickly to support USB PD EPR and achieve certification, we are accelerating the replacement of custom power plugs and DC barrels in numerous applications with a USB-C connector. This allows charging with a universal AC or DC adaptor, reducing cost and environmental impact.”
ST’s application (sink) side reference design is based on an STM32, an STUSB1602 analog front-end IC, high-voltage protection devices, and a dedicated software stack. The design supports protocol fine tuning and addresses a large range of applications.
The adaptor (source) side design delivers up to 140 W (28 V @ 5 A) output from an ST-ONEHP digital controller specifically designed for USB PD 3.1 EPR chargers. The controller integrates an Arm Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and a USB PD PHY in a single package. It pairs with ST’s MasterGaN power stage to create the world’s highest power density chargers for any battery-powered device, appliance or smart mobility application, exceeding 25 W/in3, while achieving 94% peak efficiency.
Graphical source/measure unit Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.
Read more...Intelligent security power supply Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.
Read more...IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability.
Read more...Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit Otto Wireless Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge.
Read more...Cost-optimised 100 W reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output.
Read more...Ultra-high density film capacitors Actum Group
Power Electronics / Power Management
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.
Read more...Explosion-proof DIN rail PSU Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN rail power supply, a high performance, high reliability, and high efficiency unit.