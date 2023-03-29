Complete USB PD EPR solution delivers up to 140 W

STMicroelectronics has achieved USB-IF (Implementers Forum) certification of two ICs for use in source (adaptor) and sink (device) sides of a USB Power Delivery (PD) extended power range (EPR) product. The new ICs extend the range of a universal charger to 140 W. Now, a single AC to DC adaptor can charge equipment such as computers, smart-home actuators, power tools, and e-bikes, together with traditional applications including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

“ST is now able to deliver USB-IF-certified reference designs and chips to meet customers’ demands for a high-power, industry-standard universal charger/adaptor,” said Matteo Lo Presti, executive vice president analog sub-group, analog, MEMS and sensors group, STMicroelectronics. “By moving quickly to support USB PD EPR and achieve certification, we are accelerating the replacement of custom power plugs and DC barrels in numerous applications with a USB-C connector. This allows charging with a universal AC or DC adaptor, reducing cost and environmental impact.”

ST’s application (sink) side reference design is based on an STM32, an STUSB1602 analog front-end IC, high-voltage protection devices, and a dedicated software stack. The design supports protocol fine tuning and addresses a large range of applications.

The adaptor (source) side design delivers up to 140 W (28 V @ 5 A) output from an ST-ONEHP digital controller specifically designed for USB PD 3.1 EPR chargers. The controller integrates an Arm Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and a USB PD PHY in a single package. It pairs with ST’s MasterGaN power stage to create the world’s highest power density chargers for any battery-powered device, appliance or smart mobility application, exceeding 25 W/in3, while achieving 94% peak efficiency.

