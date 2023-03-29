Rugged capacitor for robust military-grade PSUs

29 March 2023 Passive Components

Cornell Dubilier’s new MLPS Flatpack series allows designers to create higher-performance end products optimised for an operating temperature up to 105°C. MLPS Flatpack is a low-profile aluminium electrolytic capacitor which has been tested and rated for 10 000 hours of operation at this elevated temperature.

The series offers high capacitance density in a flat configuration, with voltage ratings up to 450 V DC, and a full operating temperature range of -55 to 105°C. It has a high vibration resistance up to 20 g, and the fully welded seal prevents ‘dry-out’, a common problem with conventional electrolytic capacitors.

This rugged construction provides excellent life and reliability for robust applications in commercial and military-grade power supplies.

