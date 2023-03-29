Surface mount UWB RF transceiver

The DW3300Q from Qorvo is a fully integrated single-chip ultra-wideband (UWB) low-power and low-cost transceiver IC. The device is compliant with IEEE Std 802.15.4 and IEEE Std 802.15.4z (BPRF mode) for automotive applications. It can be used in single-sided and double-sided two-way ranging (SS-TWR and DS-TWR), time difference of arrival (TDoA), and phase difference of arrival (PDoA) systems to locate assets to an accuracy of 10 cm.
The IC supports secure time-of-flight using STS and supports channels 5 and 9 (6489,6 and 7987,2 MHz). Data transfer rates of 850 kbps and 6,8 Mbps are supported over the SPI digital interface.
The IC has a package size of only 5,16 x 5,16 x 0,92 mm. With a supply voltage range of 2,4 to 3,6 V DC, it is ideally suited for automotive location applications.
