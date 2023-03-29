Microcontroller offers enhanced graphics capabilities

STMicroelectronics has released the STM32U599 and STM32U5A9 microcontrollers which extend the STM32 ultra-low-power portfolio. These microcontrollers offer enhanced performance and advanced graphics capability.
The STM32U599 and STM32U5A9 are the first STM32 MCUs to embed ST’s advanced NeoChrom graphic processing unit (GPU). This 2.5D graphic accelerator helps developers easily enhance the following features in their GUI:
• Simple & advanced drawing.
• 2D text copy.
• Alpha blending.
• Colour format conversion.
• Scaling, rotation.
• Perspective correct texture mapping (mapping a 2D texture into a 3D surface).
• Image format compression.
Offloading these computations to the NeoChrom GPU increases the number of frames per second, making it possible for developers to run complex MPU-like GUIs on MCUs.
