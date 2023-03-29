Microcontroller offers enhanced graphics capabilities

Further reading:

Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller

Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs

DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML

Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

Integrated development kit speeds design of FPGA-based satellite systems

ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

MCU with random-number entropy source certification

Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine

RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL

Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

Introduction to convolutional neural networks: Part 1

Altron Arrow Editor's Choice

Read more...

Expanded lineup of Jetson Orin AIOs

Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML

Read more...

Smart three-axis linear accelerometer

Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory

Read more...

The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.Developers can prototype with the same low power, high-throughput Radiation-Tolerant (RT) FPGA that will be used in spaceflight.STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 family of advanced microcontrollers (MCUs) with extra STM32U5 devices that raise performance, while squeezing power consumption for longer runtimes and energy efficiency.The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core.Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.This first part of the series of articles explains CNNs and their significance in machine learning within AI systems.NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA Jetson range with the launch of new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules that deliver up to 80x the performance over the prior generation.The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.