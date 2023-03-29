Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field. With an energy density of 400 J/dm3, they offer a significant reduction in size and weight compared to traditional polypropylene or polyester capacitors. These MML capacitors also have an increased operating temperature range of up to 140°C, and protection against transient voltages.
Besides offering large flexibility in design with its low profile, real-world tests have shown a 50% reduction in size when compared to designs using other film technologies. When compared to MLCCs, MML capacitors have shown a reduction in mass of between 70 and 90%, with no capacitor derating with voltage applied, and a low drift of less than 5% across the full temperature range of -55 to 140°C.
Applications that previously required a cluster of stacked MLCCs can now benefit from using a single MML, with the added reliability that film dielectric offers.
Exxelia’s MML capacitors are suitable for applications including power supplies, DC links, AC-DC-AC power converters, charge/discharge or power generation functions of commercial and military aircraft, satellite platforms, launchers, defibrillators, or any other power application that requires a confined space.
Graphical source/measure unit Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.
Read more...Intelligent security power supply Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.
Read more...Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit Otto Wireless Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge.
Read more...Cost-optimised 100 W reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output.
Read more...Explosion-proof DIN rail PSU Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN rail power supply, a high performance, high reliability, and high efficiency unit.