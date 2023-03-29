Ultra-high density film capacitors

29 March 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field. With an energy density of 400 J/dm3, they offer a significant reduction in size and weight compared to traditional polypropylene or polyester capacitors. These MML capacitors also have an increased operating temperature range of up to 140°C, and protection against transient voltages.

Besides offering large flexibility in design with its low profile, real-world tests have shown a 50% reduction in size when compared to designs using other film technologies. When compared to MLCCs, MML capacitors have shown a reduction in mass of between 70 and 90%, with no capacitor derating with voltage applied, and a low drift of less than 5% across the full temperature range of -55 to 140°C.

Applications that previously required a cluster of stacked MLCCs can now benefit from using a single MML, with the added reliability that film dielectric offers.

Exxelia’s MML capacitors are suitable for applications including power supplies, DC links, AC-DC-AC power converters, charge/discharge or power generation functions of commercial and military aircraft, satellite platforms, launchers, defibrillators, or any other power application that requires a confined space.

Credit(s)

Actum Group





