Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Microcontroller for Bluetooth LE 5.3 applications

29 March 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential features for wireless IoT devices including:

• High data rate to ensure fast and reliable data transfer.

• Long-range capability to increase communication range.

• High output power to further increase communication range thanks to +10 dBm of output power.

• Low-power messaging capability to extend battery lifetime.

Based on the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 100 MHz with TrustZone technology, the STM32WBA series provides a high level of security, protecting data, IPs, and preventing hacks or device cloning.

The wireless MCU has a large memory embedded to sustain both applications and connectivity activities, coming with up to 1 Mbyte of flash memory and 128 Kbytes of RAM. A smart set of peripherals like ADC and touch sensing make this product a self-sufficient application wireless MCU.

Leveraging the STM32U5 architecture, the STM32WBA series is an ultra-low power platform and offers inherited digital and analog peripherals, suitable for many applications, from industrial, to smart home and consumer markets. The STM32WBA series allows non-expert developers to easily add Bluetooth LE 5.3 wireless communication to devices at an affordable cost.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller
Infineon Technologies DSP, Micros & Memory
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.

Read more...
AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.

Read more...
MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.

Read more...
Integrated development kit speeds design of FPGA-based satellite systems
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Developers can prototype with the same low power, high-throughput Radiation-Tolerant (RT) FPGA that will be used in spaceflight.

Read more...
MCU with random-number entropy source certification
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has expanded its STM32 family of advanced microcontrollers (MCUs) with extra STM32U5 devices that raise performance, while squeezing power consumption for longer runtimes and energy efficiency.

Read more...
DSC with integrated FPU and trig maths engine
RS Components (SA) DSP, Micros & Memory
The MC56F80xxx from NXP Semiconductors is a Digital Signal Controller (DSC) family based on the high-performance 100 MHz 56800EF DSP core.

Read more...
Single Pair Ethernet devices transform IIoT at the edge
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is setting the stage for all-Ethernet IIoT and industrial Operational Technology (OT) networks that are built with a new class of synchronised low-speed Ethernet edge devices.

Read more...
Smart three-axis linear accelerometer
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.

Read more...
Microcontroller offers enhanced graphics capabilities
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released the STM32U599 microcontroller which offers enhanced performance and advanced graphics capability.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved