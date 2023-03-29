Categories

Edge Computing & IIoT



Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments

29 March 2023 Edge Computing & IIoT

Silicon Labs has announced the availability of the FG25, the flagship sub-GHz SoC. This SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with Silicon Labs’ EFF01 front-end module.

This is the first SoC in SiLabs’ portfolio to support the orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) modulation technique. OFDM supports a high data bandwidth up to

3,6 Mbps. This allows the FG25 to be used in large smart city deployments where the nodes can number in the thousands.

SiLabs has also been certified by the Wi-SUN Alliance for the PHY layer of the FAN 1.1 profile. Customers can leverage this certification to lower the burden placed on them as they design Wi-SUN FAN 1.1-complaint devices using the FG25 as the SoC.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


