Autonomous SMT production system a reality

29 March 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The NPM G Series of Panasonic’s surface mounted technology production systems is designed to respond in real-time to customer supply and demand changes. This is processed through continuous autonomous updates to the system, helping to make the autonomous factory a reality.

The Panasonic NPM G Series offers flexibility and customisable options to address production needs and extend automation in manufacturing. The system uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automated production to improve the manufacturing process.

With an auto setting feeder (ASF), the NPM-GP/L stencil printer and the NPM-GH pick and place machine, it enables customers to set up individual, flexible, and efficient production lines.

The stencil printer offers high-precision printing and solder performance combined with a high degree of integrated automation. Up to 10 masks can be stored and switched autonomously by a mask changer. The printer achieves a printing performance with a mechanical repeat accuracy of ± 3,8 μm and a cycle time of 12 seconds, including the cleaning process.

A maximum of 41 000 chips can be placed per hour with an accuracy of ± 15 μm.

The entire production process is monitored through feed-forward and feed-back technology, called APC-5M. Adaptive Process Control (APC) tracks the correct placement of components based on the solder printing position and transfers feedback to the stencil printer in case of misalignment.

This real-time detection ensures a smooth production process without downtime.

