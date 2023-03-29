Autonomous SMT production system a reality

29 March 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The NPM G Series of Panasonic’s surface mounted technology production systems is designed to respond in real-time to customer supply and demand changes. This is processed through continuous autonomous updates to the system, helping to make the autonomous factory a reality.
The Panasonic NPM G Series offers flexibility and customisable options to address production needs and extend automation in manufacturing. The system uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automated production to improve the manufacturing process.
With an auto setting feeder (ASF), the NPM-GP/L stencil printer and the NPM-GH pick and place machine, it enables customers to set up individual, flexible, and efficient production lines.
The stencil printer offers high-precision printing and solder performance combined with a high degree of integrated automation. Up to 10 masks can be stored and switched autonomously by a mask changer. The printer achieves a printing performance with a mechanical repeat accuracy of ± 3,8 μm and a cycle time of 12 seconds, including the cleaning process.
A maximum of 41 000 chips can be placed per hour with an accuracy of ± 15 μm.
The entire production process is monitored through feed-forward and feed-back technology, called APC-5M. Adaptive Process Control (APC) tracks the correct placement of components based on the solder printing position and transfers feedback to the stencil printer in case of misalignment.
This real-time detection ensures a smooth production process without downtime.
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
There are many trends impacting the future of the electronics industry including personalisation, digitalisation, miniaturisation, Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, and Big Data. But what are the key trends impacting manufacturers?
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
As one implements a new post-reflow cleaning process, there are many factors to consider: throughput requirements must be matched with the equipment's capabilities, and one must consider environmental regulations.
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity, with the latest model offering an automatic loader, printer and conveyor.
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller has now completed its successful WX platform, with the addition of a matching WXR 3 Rework Station designed to handle all tasks related to soldering, desoldering, and the use of hot air in the production process.
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Since the move from lead to lead-free solders, a common complaint has been short tip life, with the higher heat needed for lead-free solders and flux leading to faster tip burn-out.
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Asscon VP310 is a vapour phase soldering system which targets laboratories, and prototype and small series manufacturing operations. Given its compact dimensions, it is perfect for operation in many different scenarios.
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The cost of residue-related failures is high. But what is the cost of residue removal? This webinar will dive into these and other factors before choosing a cleaning process or equipment type.