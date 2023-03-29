Component counting system with automatic loader

29 March 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity. The latest model offers an automatic loader, printer and conveyor, docking with AGV, as well as automatic continuous feeding and positioning.
This fully automated system loads reels, counts components, and communicates with data management, providing complete inventory control. The system has recently received recognition from the NPI Awards programme for its innovative tools and technology.
The Scienscope AXI 5100c utilises a very low-power tube and a large flat panel to acquire component X-ray images. Its AI software accurately counts the quantity of components without any parameter adjustment.
A wide range of components, including 01005s and tall components, are supported without changing hardware, thanks to an industrial motion control system that automatically sets the X-ray tube and image detector to various heights and magnifications. The system counts components in reels, and an extensive database of common component types is included. New component types are easily added via a user-friendly GUI.
Autonomous SMT production system a reality
The NPM G Series of Panasonic’s surface mounted technology production systems is designed to respond in real-time to customer supply and demand changes.
Weller has now completed its successful WX platform, with the addition of a matching WXR 3 Rework Station designed to handle all tasks related to soldering, desoldering, and the use of hot air in the production process.
Since the move from lead to lead-free solders, a common complaint has been short tip life, with the higher heat needed for lead-free solders and flux leading to faster tip burn-out.
The Asscon VP310 is a vapour phase soldering system which targets laboratories, and prototype and small series manufacturing operations. Given its compact dimensions, it is perfect for operation in many different scenarios.
The cost of residue-related failures is high. But what is the cost of residue removal? This webinar will dive into these and other factors before choosing a cleaning process or equipment type.
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.