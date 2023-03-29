Component counting system with automatic loader

29 March 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity. The latest model offers an automatic loader, printer and conveyor, docking with AGV, as well as automatic continuous feeding and positioning.

This fully automated system loads reels, counts components, and communicates with data management, providing complete inventory control. The system has recently received recognition from the NPI Awards programme for its innovative tools and technology.

The Scienscope AXI 5100c utilises a very low-power tube and a large flat panel to acquire component X-ray images. Its AI software accurately counts the quantity of components without any parameter adjustment.

A wide range of components, including 01005s and tall components, are supported without changing hardware, thanks to an industrial motion control system that automatically sets the X-ray tube and image detector to various heights and magnifications. The system counts components in reels, and an extensive database of common component types is included. New component types are easily added via a user-friendly GUI.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





