Rework station for all soldering tasks

29 March 2023

Weller has now completed its successful WX platform with the addition of a matching WXR 3 Rework Station.

The WXR 3 Rework Station is designed to handle all tasks related to soldering, desoldering, and the use of hot air in the production process. This multifunctional station is notable for its high cost-efficiency. Acquisition costs are significant lowered compared to buying individual units to accomplish the same rework tasks.

As a member of the WX family, the station offers full WX tool compatibility, tried-and-tested benchtop functions, and all essential traceability features. The WXR 3 is a three-channel station with an enormous total power output of 600 W. The intelligent power management system automatically controls the power output of the individual tools, distributing power as required and thus saving energy. This results in high-performance tools being able to operate at the same time.

However, to minimise energy consumption, Weller has equipped its products with Standby and Auto-off modes. This soldering system is motion-activated, which means that energy is consumed only when the tool is actually in use. Connected auxiliary tools also go into Standby mode when not in use, which means big savings on energy.

A multifunctional USB port allows for configuration. The WRX 3 has all the standard user-friendly features expected from the WX line-up: backlit graphic display, multilingual menu navigation, and operating status display. A large selection of connectable tools, such as soldering irons, preheating plates, desoldering tools or solder baths, are available. Two integrated pumps make the system independent from a separate compressed air supply – a high-performance pump for vacuum and hot-air, and a separate vacuum pump for pick-up tools.

