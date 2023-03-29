Rework station for all soldering tasks

29 March 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller has now completed its successful WX platform with the addition of a matching WXR 3 Rework Station.
The WXR 3 Rework Station is designed to handle all tasks related to soldering, desoldering, and the use of hot air in the production process. This multifunctional station is notable for its high cost-efficiency. Acquisition costs are significant lowered compared to buying individual units to accomplish the same rework tasks.
As a member of the WX family, the station offers full WX tool compatibility, tried-and-tested benchtop functions, and all essential traceability features. The WXR 3 is a three-channel station with an enormous total power output of 600 W. The intelligent power management system automatically controls the power output of the individual tools, distributing power as required and thus saving energy. This results in high-performance tools being able to operate at the same time.
However, to minimise energy consumption, Weller has equipped its products with Standby and Auto-off modes. This soldering system is motion-activated, which means that energy is consumed only when the tool is actually in use. Connected auxiliary tools also go into Standby mode when not in use, which means big savings on energy.
A multifunctional USB port allows for configuration. The WRX 3 has all the standard user-friendly features expected from the WX line-up: backlit graphic display, multilingual menu navigation, and operating status display. A large selection of connectable tools, such as soldering irons, preheating plates, desoldering tools or solder baths, are available. Two integrated pumps make the system independent from a separate compressed air supply – a high-performance pump for vacuum and hot-air, and a separate vacuum pump for pick-up tools.
Autonomous SMT production system a reality Techmet
The NPM G Series of Panasonic’s surface mounted technology production systems is designed to respond in real-time to customer supply and demand changes.
Component counting system with automatic loader MyKay Tronics
The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity, with the latest model offering an automatic loader, printer and conveyor.
Prolonging the life of solder tips Testerion
Editor's Choice
Editor's Choice
Since the move from lead to lead-free solders, a common complaint has been short tip life, with the higher heat needed for lead-free solders and flux leading to faster tip burn-out.
Vapour phase soldering system MyKay Tronics
The Asscon VP310 is a vapour phase soldering system which targets laboratories, and prototype and small series manufacturing operations. Given its compact dimensions, it is perfect for operation in many different scenarios.
Webinar: Cleaning by the numbers
The cost of residue-related failures is high. But what is the cost of residue removal? This webinar will dive into these and other factors before choosing a cleaning process or equipment type.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
BGA-936UA rework station Quamba Technologies
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
New multi-camera 3D AOIs Testerion
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.