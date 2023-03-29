Modular placement machine offers a scalable SMT solution

29 March 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Panasonic’s AM100 modular placement machine offers a one-machine solution to increase net productivity and versatility. The system maintains high standards for capability, flexibility and reliability in a cost-effective, scalable SMT solution.

Equipped with a 14-nozzle head, the system places components up to 14 mm2 at maximum speed. Component sizes range from 0402 to 120 x 90 mm or 150 x 25 mm.

Programme creation is completed using the NPM-DGS data creation system, and the Panasert data conversion tool is installed in the NPM-DGS as standard.

Feeder options can be either tape feeders, vibratory stick feeders (single- or three-slot) or multi-function transfer units. The feeders are compatible with CM and NPM systems. The tape feeder provides a maximum supply of 160 components. PCB exchange time is typically 4,0 seconds, where there is no placement component on the rear side.

Credit(s)

Techmet





