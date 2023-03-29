Vapour phase soldering system

29 March 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Asscon VP310 is a vapour phase soldering system which targets laboratories, and prototype and small series manufacturing operations. Given its compact dimensions, it is perfect for operation in many different scenarios.

The handling of the VP310 is remarkably intuitive and the oven provides users with error-free top-quality soldering of electronic board assemblies. Both the solder parameters and the control of the process is easily controlled.

Board loading, modification of the temperature gradient, activation of vapour generation, and the start of the soldering process can be initiated manually when required. Fully secure operation is ensured via the electronic control with its precise temperature sensors for both the heating element and of the liquid and vapour. Consistently uniform heat energy is distributed across the entire PCB assembly, and even 3D assemblies can be processed easily.

The process is stopped by the operator, or the automatic solder break once solder reflow is complete. Thereafter, the cooling water flows into the cooling coil to reduce the temperature of the process medium. This causes the vapour blanket in the chamber to disperse. Once done, the oven can be safely accessed to remove the soldered product.

Weighing in at only 60 kg and with an average energy consumption of 0,75 kWh per hour, the system produces excellent results with low running costs.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





