29 March 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Asscon VP310 is a vapour phase soldering system which targets laboratories, and prototype and small series manufacturing operations. Given its compact dimensions, it is perfect for operation in many different scenarios.
The handling of the VP310 is remarkably intuitive and the oven provides users with error-free top-quality soldering of electronic board assemblies. Both the solder parameters and the control of the process is easily controlled.
Board loading, modification of the temperature gradient, activation of vapour generation, and the start of the soldering process can be initiated manually when required. Fully secure operation is ensured via the electronic control with its precise temperature sensors for both the heating element and of the liquid and vapour. Consistently uniform heat energy is distributed across the entire PCB assembly, and even 3D assemblies can be processed easily.
The process is stopped by the operator, or the automatic solder break once solder reflow is complete. Thereafter, the cooling water flows into the cooling coil to reduce the temperature of the process medium. This causes the vapour blanket in the chamber to disperse. Once done, the oven can be safely accessed to remove the soldered product.
Weighing in at only 60 kg and with an average energy consumption of 0,75 kWh per hour, the system produces excellent results with low running costs.
Aqueous Technologies – Cleaning by the numbers
As one implements a new post-reflow cleaning process, there are many factors to consider: throughput requirements must be matched with the equipment's capabilities, and one must consider environmental regulations.
Autonomous SMT production system a reality Techmet
The NPM G Series of Panasonic’s surface mounted technology production systems is designed to respond in real-time to customer supply and demand changes.
Component counting system with automatic loader MyKay Tronics
The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity, with the latest model offering an automatic loader, printer and conveyor.
Rework station for all soldering tasks Allan McKinnon & Associates
Weller has now completed its successful WX platform, with the addition of a matching WXR 3 Rework Station designed to handle all tasks related to soldering, desoldering, and the use of hot air in the production process.
Prolonging the life of solder tips Testerion
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Since the move from lead to lead-free solders, a common complaint has been short tip life, with the higher heat needed for lead-free solders and flux leading to faster tip burn-out.
Webinar: Cleaning by the numbers
The cost of residue-related failures is high. But what is the cost of residue removal? This webinar will dive into these and other factors before choosing a cleaning process or equipment type.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
BGA-936UA rework station Quamba Technologies
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.