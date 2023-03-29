Smart cost-effective X-ray inspection system

29 March 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Shenzhen Zhuomao Technology Company, also known as Seamark, is a manufacturer, and supplier of X-ray inspection, X-ray counting and BGA rework systems. The company boasts specialised research and development, and production facilities.
The X6600 from Seamark is a smart and cost-effective X-ray inspection system capable of high-magnification and multi-angle inspection. Applications range from random sample analysis and special inspection of individual components, up to automatic start-up support and medium series inspection.
At the heart of the X-ray technology is the high-performance, maintenance-free closed Hamamatsu microfocus transmission tube offering high-resolution images. High-resolution flat panel detectors are used for the highest magnifications and optimum image quality for evaluation of X-ray images.
Manual or automatic operation of the X6600 is possible. The X6600 operational software is intuitive to use and makes inspection simple and efficient. Automated BGA analysis tools are easy to set up and are integrated into the automated inspection application.
Techmet
The NPM G Series of Panasonic’s surface mounted technology production systems is designed to respond in real-time to customer supply and demand changes.
MyKay Tronics
The Scienscope AXI 5100c is an automated, fast, accurate component counting machine designed to increase productivity, with the latest model offering an automatic loader, printer and conveyor.
Allan McKinnon & Associates
Weller has now completed its successful WX platform, with the addition of a matching WXR 3 Rework Station designed to handle all tasks related to soldering, desoldering, and the use of hot air in the production process.
Testerion
Editor's Choice
Since the move from lead to lead-free solders, a common complaint has been short tip life, with the higher heat needed for lead-free solders and flux leading to faster tip burn-out.
MyKay Tronics
The Asscon VP310 is a vapour phase soldering system which targets laboratories, and prototype and small series manufacturing operations. Given its compact dimensions, it is perfect for operation in many different scenarios.
Read more...Webinar: Cleaning by the numbers
The cost of residue-related failures is high. But what is the cost of residue removal? This webinar will dive into these and other factors before choosing a cleaning process or equipment type.
MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
Quamba Technologies
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
Testerion
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.