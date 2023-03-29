Smart cost-effective X-ray inspection system

29 March 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Shenzhen Zhuomao Technology Company, also known as Seamark, is a manufacturer, and supplier of X-ray inspection, X-ray counting and BGA rework systems. The company boasts specialised research and development, and production facilities.

The X6600 from Seamark is a smart and cost-effective X-ray inspection system capable of high-magnification and multi-angle inspection. Applications range from random sample analysis and special inspection of individual components, up to automatic start-up support and medium series inspection.

At the heart of the X-ray technology is the high-performance, maintenance-free closed Hamamatsu microfocus transmission tube offering high-resolution images. High-resolution flat panel detectors are used for the highest magnifications and optimum image quality for evaluation of X-ray images.

Manual or automatic operation of the X6600 is possible. The X6600 operational software is intuitive to use and makes inspection simple and efficient. Automated BGA analysis tools are easy to set up and are integrated into the automated inspection application.

