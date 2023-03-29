Flight-grade multi-port circular connector

The Glenair Series 23 SuperNine connectors are a high-altitude, mission-critical coaxial connector series for RF, microwave and mmWave applications. The connectors support one to 29 high-frequency RF contacts and have great mating durability, anti-vibration decoupling performance, EMI shielding, and environmental sealing.

The series features precision-machined aluminium or stainless-steel shells and fluorosilicone grommets for mating and environmental performance. With 15 contact layouts, eight shell sizes, and support for #8 BMB, #12 SMPM, or #16 SMPS contacts, the connectors are suitable for most applications.

The signature G-LinkRF contacts with rapid cable termination reduce assembly time and support RF frequencies from DC to 65 GHz. The Series 23 SuperNine connectors are optimised for use with 26,5 GHz G-LinkRF contacts, with integral female SMA adaptor for direct attachment of an SMA plug termination. The plugs have an EMI spring for low connector-to-connector resistance.

The connectors are available with an extended-length back-shell to improve routing and to protect coaxial cable, and with durable contacts capable of 1500 mating cycles, give peace of mind to any installation.

