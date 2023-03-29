Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Print this page printer friendly version

Flight-grade multi-port circular connector

29 March 2023 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

The Glenair Series 23 SuperNine connectors are a high-altitude, mission-critical coaxial connector series for RF, microwave and mmWave applications. The connectors support one to 29 high-frequency RF contacts and have great mating durability, anti-vibration decoupling performance, EMI shielding, and environmental sealing.

The series features precision-machined aluminium or stainless-steel shells and fluorosilicone grommets for mating and environmental performance. With 15 contact layouts, eight shell sizes, and support for #8 BMB, #12 SMPM, or #16 SMPS contacts, the connectors are suitable for most applications.

The signature G-LinkRF contacts with rapid cable termination reduce assembly time and support RF frequencies from DC to 65 GHz. The Series 23 SuperNine connectors are optimised for use with 26,5 GHz G-LinkRF contacts, with integral female SMA adaptor for direct attachment of an SMA plug termination. The plugs have an EMI spring for low connector-to-connector resistance.

The connectors are available with an extended-length back-shell to improve routing and to protect coaxial cable, and with durable contacts capable of 1500 mating cycles, give peace of mind to any installation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 661 6779
Email: [email protected]
www: www.hiconnex.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hiconnex


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

UV-resistant enclosures
Communica Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing has a range of glass-reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures which are lightweight, corrosion resistant, and also UV-resistant.

Read more...
Dual compartment enclosures
Sivan Electronic Supplies Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Gainta range of dual-compartment enclosures combine two compartments: an area that is sealed, and an area with a hinged clear lid.

Read more...
Sealed IP68 enclosures
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family.

Read more...
Range of non-metallic enclosures
Elen Enclosures Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products, each available in various sizes, layouts and materials.

Read more...
Breakthrough in linear slide technology
RS Components (SA) Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This newly developed sliding material from igus has a friction coefficient that is up to 40% better and able to open up flexibility of design in linear technology.

Read more...
UV-resistant GRP enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight, corrosion resistant and also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed indoors and outdoors.

Read more...
Non-metallic wall-mounted enclosures
Elen Enclosures Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products; with each product available in various sizes, layouts and materials.

Read more...
High-quality steel enclosures
ATI Systems Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Eldon Hoffman enclosure range includes high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, together with all the required certifications needed for worldwide use.

Read more...
High-performance alternative to round cables
Hiconnex Interconnection
Nicomatic has created a lighter, high-performance alternative to round cables and the perfect complement to compact, lightweight CMM 220 connectors.

Read more...
Miniature SMD test terminals
Hiconnex Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Responding to the need for miniaturisation and testing of more complex and multi-component circuits, Nicomatic has designed miniature surface mount test terminals.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved