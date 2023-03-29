Explosion-proof DIN rail PSU

Mornsun has announced the release of its new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN rail power supply, a high performance, high reliability, and high efficiency unit. With a 200% peak load capacity, the LIHF240-23Bxx series can support heavy loads such as DC motors or capacitive loads.
With an efficiency of 95%, the LIHF240-23Bxx series can greatly improve power supply reliability and service life. The unit has excellent EMC performance and is compliant with most international standards including IEC/EN/UL/BS EN62368, GB4943, IEC/EN/UL61010, EN61558, EN62477, IEC60079, GB3836, NB/T31017 for EMC and safety.
The LIHF240-23Bxx series power supply meets the ‘EC’ increased safety and ‘nC’ isolation short-circuit n-type explosion-proof certification, and is suitable for installation in explosive environments. The PSUs are available in a 24 V DC, 10A and 48 V DC, 5A model.
The LIHF240-23Bxx series is widely used in various industries including mining, oil & gas, wind power, ships, DCS, industrial control, machine control, instrumentation, and power. It is also used to power LEDs, security systems, and 5G communication systems.
