UV-resistant enclosures

Hammond Manufacturing has a range of glass-reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures which are both lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV resistant, enabling them to be installed indoors, and in outdoor areas in direct sunlight.
The new black 1590ZGRPBK family offers the same 18 sizes as the well-established and field-proven 1590ZGRP grey family. The new design offers better impact resistance, and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to house a PCB or other electrical equipment. The thick-walled design provides good thermal insulation as well as impact resistance.
The family is designed for use as instrument enclosures, electric, hydraulic or pneumatic control housings, electrical junction boxes or terminal wiring enclosures. The family of enclosures is ideal for housing equipment that use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other non-wired communication technologies, as the antennas can be safely positioned inside the enclosure without suffering signal attenuation.
Flight-grade multi-port circular connector Hiconnex
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Glenair Series 23 SuperNine connectors are a high-altitude, mission-critical coaxial connector series for RF, microwave and mmWave applications.
Read more...Dual compartment enclosures Sivan Electronic Supplies
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Gainta range of dual-compartment enclosures combine two compartments: an area that is sealed, and an area with a hinged clear lid.
Read more...Sealed IP68 enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family.
Read more...Range of non-metallic enclosures Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products, each available in various sizes, layouts and materials.
Read more...Breakthrough in linear slide technology RS Components (SA)
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This newly developed sliding material from igus has a friction coefficient that is up to 40% better and able to open up flexibility of design in linear technology.
Read more...UV-resistant GRP enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight, corrosion resistant and also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed indoors and outdoors.
Read more...Non-metallic wall-mounted enclosures Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products; with each product available in various sizes, layouts and materials.
Read more...High-quality steel enclosures ATI Systems
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Eldon Hoffman enclosure range includes high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, together with all the required certifications needed for worldwide use.