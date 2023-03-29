Dual compartment enclosures

29 March 2023
Dual compartment enclosures

The Gainta range of dual-compartment enclosures combine two compartments: an area that is sealed, and an area with a hinged clear lid. This range of enclosures, made from ABS plastic, have hinged polycarbonate covers. They provide a rating of UL94-V0 and are protected with an IP65 rating. Sealing is provided by a neoprene gasket.

The base material of the enclosures is light grey in colour and the cover is transparent, allowing full view of electrical components and visual indicators. The enclosures are equipped with hinges and locks for quick and easy access to the installed equipment.

Racks and rails are set inside the enclosures for vertical or horizontal PCB mounting. The enclosures have a -40 to 120°C operating temperature rating.

Credit(s)

Sivan Electronic Supplies





