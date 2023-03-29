The Gainta range of dual-compartment enclosures combine two compartments: an area that is sealed, and an area with a hinged clear lid. This range of enclosures, made from ABS plastic, have hinged polycarbonate covers. They provide a rating of UL94-V0 and are protected with an IP65 rating. Sealing is provided by a neoprene gasket.
The base material of the enclosures is light grey in colour and the cover is transparent, allowing full view of electrical components and visual indicators. The enclosures are equipped with hinges and locks for quick and easy access to the installed equipment.
Racks and rails are set inside the enclosures for vertical or horizontal PCB mounting. The enclosures have a -40 to 120°C operating temperature rating.
Flight-grade multi-port circular connector Hiconnex
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Glenair Series 23 SuperNine connectors are a high-altitude, mission-critical coaxial connector series for RF, microwave and mmWave applications.
Read more...UV-resistant enclosures Communica
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing has a range of glass-reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures which are lightweight, corrosion resistant, and also UV-resistant.
Read more...Sealed IP68 enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551W series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing is an IP68 sealed version of its popular 1551 miniature enclosure family.
Read more...Range of non-metallic enclosures Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products, each available in various sizes, layouts and materials.
Read more...Breakthrough in linear slide technology RS Components (SA)
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This newly developed sliding material from igus has a friction coefficient that is up to 40% better and able to open up flexibility of design in linear technology.
Read more...UV-resistant GRP enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight, corrosion resistant and also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed indoors and outdoors.
Read more...Non-metallic wall-mounted enclosures Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products; with each product available in various sizes, layouts and materials.
Read more...High-quality steel enclosures ATI Systems
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The Eldon Hoffman enclosure range includes high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, together with all the required certifications needed for worldwide use.
Read more...E cores for electric vehicles Sivan Electronic Supplies
Passive Components
Soft ferrites are polycrystalline oxides manufactured by ceramic technology and belong to a class of materials that exhibit the property of ferromagnetism. The right core choice plays a huge part in manufacturing a successful electric vehicle.