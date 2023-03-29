New camera module targets AI and computer vision

Innodisk, a manufacturer of industrial-grade storage and embedded peripherals, has announced its shift towards the AI industry. Half of Innodisk’s AI development will be related to image recognition, and therefore, the company has also launched a new camera module series to further support image recognition technology.

Its new camera modules have three major advantages over the competition:

• Customised development.

• Platform compatibility.

• ISP adaptation.

Camera modules are used in a wide variety of applications, from ATMs to hospital bedside infotainment systems. Innodisk’s optimised cameras will meet the varied requirements of these applications, including AI image recognition, where a small MIPI camera may need to fit into a parking meter or smart charging station to detect number plates, or into a production line to automatically detect defects. Alongside Innodisk’s other video recording technologies such as InnoREC for SSDs, the company also creates a complete solution for integrators with video capture needs.

Johnny Wu, Director of Innodisk’s International intelligent peripheral application division, said, “Innodisk AI is the complete integration of software and hardware solutions, in addition to key technologies such as platforms and algorithms. The recently launched camera module series will blossom in various emerging AI and intelligent applications, and are expected to achieve outstanding results in the increasingly prosperous field of AI computer vision applications.”

Innodisk has already released its USB 2.0 and MIPI (ISP integrated) series camera modules. The company will continue to optimise and enrich its product line up, and aim to release 4K cameras with auto focus functionality. It believes that its latest expansion into the camera market, alongside its new AI focus, will combine to help its customers in building an intelligent world.

