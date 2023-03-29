New camera module targets AI and computer vision

Innodisk, a manufacturer of industrial-grade storage and embedded peripherals, has announced its shift towards the AI industry. Half of Innodisk’s AI development will be related to image recognition, and therefore, the company has also launched a new camera module series to further support image recognition technology.
Its new camera modules have three major advantages over the competition:
• Customised development.
• Platform compatibility.
• ISP adaptation.
Camera modules are used in a wide variety of applications, from ATMs to hospital bedside infotainment systems. Innodisk’s optimised cameras will meet the varied requirements of these applications, including AI image recognition, where a small MIPI camera may need to fit into a parking meter or smart charging station to detect number plates, or into a production line to automatically detect defects. Alongside Innodisk’s other video recording technologies such as InnoREC for SSDs, the company also creates a complete solution for integrators with video capture needs.
Johnny Wu, Director of Innodisk’s International intelligent peripheral application division, said, “Innodisk AI is the complete integration of software and hardware solutions, in addition to key technologies such as platforms and algorithms. The recently launched camera module series will blossom in various emerging AI and intelligent applications, and are expected to achieve outstanding results in the increasingly prosperous field of AI computer vision applications.”
Innodisk has already released its USB 2.0 and MIPI (ISP integrated) series camera modules. The company will continue to optimise and enrich its product line up, and aim to release 4K cameras with auto focus functionality. It believes that its latest expansion into the camera market, alongside its new AI focus, will combine to help its customers in building an intelligent world.
New 1500 W medical power supply model Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications, and it complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.
Read more...Engineering the future of automation
Design Automation
As the next great leap forward in mechanisation, industrial automation integrates data into the manufacturing equation through high-input sensors and sensor infrastructures.
Read more...Heavy-duty soldering in a small station Vepac Electronics
News
The ultra-power FX-805 from Hakko is a soldering station with a 400 W composite heater to not only achieve rapid heating of the soldering iron tip, but also to effortlessly maintain the temperature during use.
Read more...New expanded line-up of high-power PSUs Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The 10000 series from Elektro-Automatik includes over 180 new models, offering a greater range of power from the smallest range of 0 to 600 W to the largest of 0 to 30 kW.
Read more...GYSFLASH battery charger Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
With a current output of 10 A, the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL is a multi-voltage charger designed to recharge batteries of 36 V and 48 V found on many recreational vehicles.
Read more...New USB and LAN PC oscilloscope Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 1330 is a 100 MHz four-channel oscilloscope capable of sampling at 1 Gsamples/s and is ideal for mobile use connected to a laptop computer or as a permanent installation.
Read more...PG-1500 high-amplitude pulse generator Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The Pulse Rider series includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators that offer premium signal integrity with an easy-to-use touch screen display interface allowing pulse creation in a few simple touches of the interface.