Comprehensive AI computing solution

29 March 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 Tensor cores, making it capable of up to 200 TOPS. This allows the BOXER-8640AI to offer excellent inferencing performance across multiple video streams simultaneously.

AAEON’s expertly designed hardware broadens application potential by accommodating the latest NVIDIA JetPack SDK, giving creators a complete framework with which to harness world-class AI acceleration, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision tools for any application. A key facet to the BOXER-8640AI’s utility is its versatility in deployment. An operating temperature range of -20 to 55°C makes it suitable for deployment in any computing environment.

The BOXER-8640AI’s I/O is configured to channel the AI performance of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, and to fully utilise the tools provided by the NVIDIA JetPack SDK. Ports supplied on the unit include one HDMI, four PoE LAN, and four USB 3.2 ports. This provides users with a comprehensive interface through which to tailor solutions to any project.

When it comes to storage, theBOXER-8640AI offers options that are expandable, with 64GB eMMC onboard complemented by a MicroSD Card slot, 2,5-inch SATA drive baay, and NVMe via an M.2 2280 M-Key.

With a supply of 12 to 24 V DC, the unit is perfect for automotive AI applications such as passenger information systems, off-road transportation solutions and object detection. The full-function I/O, combined with object detection, provides the unit with enhanced positional accuracy and can be used as part of a service robot or outdoor autonomous mobile robot.


