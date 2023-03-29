Configurable 11th generation industrial AI computing

The Tensor-I22 IS from Brandwagon is the second generation in the company’s innovative industrial computer line, Tensor. The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storage and pre-installed operating system. Additional capabilities can be enabled with extension TELs, and modules for Wi-Fi, cellular, Audio and TPM. Extended input range, and operating temperatures are also available.
The Tensor-I22 is based on Intel’s Tiger Lake UP3 platform and is offered with Core i7, Core i5, and Celeron processors. The Tiger Lake UP3 platform combines a high-performance CPU with a leap forward in GPU performance over previous platforms. With deep learning and AI acceleration capabilities, and high-speed PCIe Gen 4, it enables the Tensor-I22 to be very capable for AI and ML industrial applications.
The Tensor-I22 is ready for AI applications and is offered with an optional pre-installed Hailo-8 AI acceleration module with enhanced heat dissipation. This option allows the Tensor-I22 to become a strong AI edge computer, using a very efficient neural network processor for demanding computer vision missions.
The Tensor-I22 fully utilises the capability of the platform with a wide set of peripherals that include a comprehensive back interface module and customisable additional interfaces. Optional multiple industrial ports are available, including RS-232, RS-485, CAN bus, and GPIOs.
The modular fanless design has an operational temperature rating of -40 to 70°C, and can handle a 12 to 56 V input supply for a wide range of industrial applications.
