MEMS and sensors ecosystem for ML

STMicroelectronics has an ecosystem for machine learning (ML) in MEMS and sensors, which combines several hardware and software tools to help designers implement gesture and activity recognition with artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge. This is done on sensors through ML algorithms based on decision tree classifiers.
IoT solutions developers can deploy any of ST’s sensors with machine learning core (MLC) in a rapid prototyping environment to quickly develop very low power IoT applications. Thanks to inherently low-power sensor design, advanced AI event detection, wake-up logic, and real-time edge computing, MLC in a sensor reduces processing and data transfer loads on the main system.
ST’s latest generation of sensors with embedded MLC are built in three blocks:
• Sensor data block – The built-in sensors (accelerometer and gyroscope) filter real-time motion data before sending it to the computation block.
• Computation block - Statistical parameters defined as ‘Features’ are applied to the captured data. The features aggregated in the computation block are then used as inputs for the decision tree block.
• Decision tree block – This block evaluates the statistical parameters and compares them against certain thresholds to identify specific situations and generate classified results sent to the MCU.
ST’s MEMS sensors with MLCs offer a wide range of design possibilities for developers by allowing them to create embedded machine learning algorithms and to build the best decision tree for a particular application.
Webinar: AURIX TC4x microcontroller Infineon Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
The microcontroller addresses the main challenges and mega trends in automotive applications, pushing the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing of data.
Read more...AMD 7 series FPGAs and SoCs
DSP, Micros & Memory
This webinar will show where 7 series products provide optimal value and performance in designs, contrasting them with newer products such as the AMD Artix UltraScale+ and AMD Zynq UltraScale+ families.
Read more...Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.
Read more...Expanded lineup of Jetson Orin AIOs Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
NVIDIA has expanded the NVIDIA Jetson range with the launch of new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules that deliver up to 80x the performance over the prior generation.
Read more...Smart three-axis linear accelerometer Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The LIS2DUXS12 from STMicroelectronics is a smart, digital, three-axis linear accelerometer whose MEMS and ASIC have been expressly designed to combine the lowest current consumption possible.