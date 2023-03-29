Integrated development kit speeds design of FPGA-based satellite systems

29 March 2023

Developers using FPGAs to meet satellite system payload and throughput requirements can speed designs by prototyping with space-qualified devices rather than commercial off-the-shelf silicon. Microchip Technology has announced it has combined its flight-ready RT PolarFire FPGA with the development kit and interfaces for evaluating design concepts based on actual in-flight electrical and mechanical characteristics.

“Our new integrated development platform for space applications includes features and interfaces that are ideal for prototyping,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing for Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “Using the same package and silicon that final, in-orbit or deep-space units will have, designers can evaluate high-speed transceivers and test all of their control, DSP, communications and image-processing algorithms.”

The RT PolarFire development kit supports various daughter boards and includes two fully populated high-pin-count FPGA mezzanine card connectors, DDR3 DIMM and RT Gigabit Ethernet connections, SPI flash memory, and SMA connectors. Also included is radiation data and the Libero software tool suite for programming the FPGA.

Microchip’s RT PolarFire FPGA increases mission-critical computing and connectivity throughput compared to SRAM FPGAs, while consuming up to 50% less power and offering greater immunity to radiation-induced configuration Single Event Upsets. It can be used to solve difficult spaceflight challenges. Microchip has completed MIL-STD-883 Class B qualification for the RT PolarFire FPGA and is in the process of completing Class Q and Class V qualification.

