Graphical source/measure unit

ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units. The new IT2800 series are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units (SMUs) with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.
The IT2800 series combine the capabilities of a voltage source, a current source, a voltage meter, a current meter and an ohmmeter. They have the capability to switch easily between these various measurement functions. This ensures the independent measurement of IV characteristics in four-quadrants. Current and voltage can be easily and accurately measured using a single instrument without the need to manually change any connections.
The IT2800 series also have a voltage and current limit feature that allows the user to set limits and to protect devices from damage. With a current range of 10 fA to 10 A and a voltage range of 100 nV to 1000 V, the IT2800 series SMU can perform more than just simple DC measurements.
The SMUs are also equipped with high-speed, fibre-optic parallel mode, which enables them to work stably and reliably in a network consisting of multiple SMUs. This allows for the exchange of large amounts of data to enable a wide variety of testing requirements.
The IT2800 series are equipped with a 5-inch touch display supporting an intuitive GUI. This series provides high performance for voltage and current sourcing, with excellent precision. These capabilities make it suitable for a variety of test applications: discrete semiconductor devices, passive devices, transient suppression devices, laser diodes, TVS, varistors, are just a few examples.
