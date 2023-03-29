Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Graphical source/measure unit

29 March 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units. The new IT2800 series are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units (SMUs) with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.

The IT2800 series combine the capabilities of a voltage source, a current source, a voltage meter, a current meter and an ohmmeter. They have the capability to switch easily between these various measurement functions. This ensures the independent measurement of IV characteristics in four-quadrants. Current and voltage can be easily and accurately measured using a single instrument without the need to manually change any connections.

The IT2800 series also have a voltage and current limit feature that allows the user to set limits and to protect devices from damage. With a current range of 10 fA to 10 A and a voltage range of 100 nV to 1000 V, the IT2800 series SMU can perform more than just simple DC measurements.

The SMUs are also equipped with high-speed, fibre-optic parallel mode, which enables them to work stably and reliably in a network consisting of multiple SMUs. This allows for the exchange of large amounts of data to enable a wide variety of testing requirements.

The IT2800 series are equipped with a 5-inch touch display supporting an intuitive GUI. This series provides high performance for voltage and current sourcing, with excellent precision. These capabilities make it suitable for a variety of test applications: discrete semiconductor devices, passive devices, transient suppression devices, laser diodes, TVS, varistors, are just a few examples.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Intelligent security power supply
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.

Read more...
Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit
Otto Wireless Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge.

Read more...
Single-phase UPS for edge computing applications
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert GXE, an online double-conversion single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) available in 6 and 10 kVA power ratings in tower or rackmount configuration.

Read more...
Cost-optimised 100 W reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output.

Read more...
Fully integrated controller for multiport smart chargers
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST-ONEMP is a digital controller embedding an ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.

Read more...
Complete USB PD EPR solution delivers up to 140 W
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has achieved USB-IF (Implementers Forum) certification of two ICs for use in source and sink sides of a USB Power Delivery extended power range product.

Read more...
Ultra-high density film capacitors
Actum Group Power Electronics / Power Management
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.

Read more...
Explosion-proof DIN rail PSU
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN rail power supply, a high performance, high reliability, and high efficiency unit.

Read more...
50 A µModule regulator with input overvoltage protection
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4652 from Analog Devices is a source/sink dual ±25 A or single ±50 A output switching mode step-down DC-to-DC μModule regulator with ±1,5% total DC output error. Included in the package are the ...

Read more...
Webinar: State-of-the-art GaN architectures and future concepts
Power Electronics / Power Management
CGD’s chief technology officer, Professor Florin Udrea will present on ‘State-of-the-art architectures and future concepts in GaN technology for power electronics’, where he will guide the attendees into the world of ICeGaN semiconductors, which are easy to use and introduce better reliability.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved