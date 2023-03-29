Intelligent security power supply

The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W. The 240 W series have DC outputs of 12, 24, 36 or 48 V while the 480 W series produce outputs of 24, 36 or 48 V. All PSUs have a universal input of 90 to 305 V AC.
The intelligent all-in-one functions include a standard power supply, DC-UPS, and battery charger, all with status monitoring in a compact unit. Signal and alarm parameters are adjustable via a communication interface – Modbus protocol is built-in with CAN bus as optional.
The series offers battery-low protection and battery reverse polarity protection. Short circuit, overload, over-voltage and over-temperature protections are also included.
The units have a wide -30 to 70°C operating temperature range even with air convection cooling.
The DRS series is suitable for use with either lead acid or lithium-ion battery chemistries.
