IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use

PoE switches designed for outdoor use in smart buildings and cities enable services ranging from public Wi-Fi and video surveillance to connected streetlights, that increasingly need better reliability and cybersecurity protection.
Extending the industry’s family of PoE switches with the high industry-standard outdoor protection for these applications, Microchip Technology has announced its PDS-204GCO switch that adds increased cyber protection plus the redundancy required for high network availability in mission-critical applications with long-distance connectivity.
“Like our PDS-104GO switch, the PDS-204GCO complies with the high outdoor industry-standards, and is designed for easy and safe installation,” said Iris Shuker, director of Microchip’s PoE business unit. “It also takes the next step to better support applications in which massive amounts of critical data are collected from widely dispersed PoE-powered edge IoT devices. It addresses these dual challenges of network security and network availability all the way from the endpoint to the central management system.”
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability. The PDS-204GCO switch also adds cybersecurity features for Ethernet networks to protect applications against threats at all network levels, and redundancy features that enable high network availability.
The PDS-204GCO includes four PoE Gigabit Ethernet ports and two Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) fibre links that each support 1 Gbps or 2,5 Gbps speeds. The fibre links can be used as optical uplink ports for surveillance cameras and as a redundant uplink path for increasing network availability.
Support for ITU-T G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) technology ensures communication continues if there is a link failure. The PDS-204GCO switches also support multiple network topologies, and multiple units can be concatenated using a daisy-chain topology to extend the reach from the main central switch, while reducing the number of optical cables directly connected to it from each device.
Speed up time to market for IoT devices Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory and carrier organisations.
Read more...Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL Altron Arrow
Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.
Read more...New generation of 5G modules Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel has announced a new-generation 5G Release 17 New Radio module series to address the growing 5G fixed wireless access and enhanced mobile broadband markets.
Read more...Module series helps expand the reach of 5G Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel has announced the launch of its 5G RedCap modules, the Rx255C series, which are based on a Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm, and feature superior wireless performance and low latency communication.