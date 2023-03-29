IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use

PoE switches designed for outdoor use in smart buildings and cities enable services ranging from public Wi-Fi and video surveillance to connected streetlights, that increasingly need better reliability and cybersecurity protection.

Extending the industry’s family of PoE switches with the high industry-standard outdoor protection for these applications, Microchip Technology has announced its PDS-204GCO switch that adds increased cyber protection plus the redundancy required for high network availability in mission-critical applications with long-distance connectivity.

“Like our PDS-104GO switch, the PDS-204GCO complies with the high outdoor industry-standards, and is designed for easy and safe installation,” said Iris Shuker, director of Microchip’s PoE business unit. “It also takes the next step to better support applications in which massive amounts of critical data are collected from widely dispersed PoE-powered edge IoT devices. It addresses these dual challenges of network security and network availability all the way from the endpoint to the central management system.”

Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability. The PDS-204GCO switch also adds cybersecurity features for Ethernet networks to protect applications against threats at all network levels, and redundancy features that enable high network availability.

The PDS-204GCO includes four PoE Gigabit Ethernet ports and two Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) fibre links that each support 1 Gbps or 2,5 Gbps speeds. The fibre links can be used as optical uplink ports for surveillance cameras and as a redundant uplink path for increasing network availability.

Support for ITU-T G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) technology ensures communication continues if there is a link failure. The PDS-204GCO switches also support multiple network topologies, and multiple units can be concatenated using a daisy-chain topology to extend the reach from the main central switch, while reducing the number of optical cables directly connected to it from each device.

