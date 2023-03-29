Categories

Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit

29 March 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge. Being disconnected from Wi-Fi or the internet causes much frustration. Losing Wi-Fi can be caused by either the local router shutting down or the nearby communication tower losing power.

Overcoming the former problem of powering a local router, however, is relatively simple with the Otto Wireless Solutions ‘Eskom se connect’ kit.

The kit consists of an LTE router, a small UPS for the router, and an outdoor omnidirectional antenna which connects directly to the router. Besides the kit, all these items are also available separately, should an existing router need to be upgraded or have a UPS connected.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 791 1187
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


