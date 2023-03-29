Stay online with ‘Eskom se connect’ kit

With the arrival of the latest stage of ‘continuous load shedding’, staying online for either work or entertainment has become somewhat of a challenge. Being disconnected from Wi-Fi or the internet causes much frustration. Losing Wi-Fi can be caused by either the local router shutting down or the nearby communication tower losing power.
Overcoming the former problem of powering a local router, however, is relatively simple with the Otto Wireless Solutions ‘Eskom se connect’ kit.
The kit consists of an LTE router, a small UPS for the router, and an outdoor omnidirectional antenna which connects directly to the router. Besides the kit, all these items are also available separately, should an existing router need to be upgraded or have a UPS connected.
Graphical source/measure unit Conical Technologies
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.
Read more...Intelligent security power supply Current Automation
The DRS-240/480 series are DIN rail-type all-in-one intelligent security power supplies with outputs of either 240 or 480 W.
Read more...Cost-optimised 100 W reference design
The new cost-optimised reference designs from Pulsiv offer 75 W (85 W peak) and 100 W (150 W peak) output power, with universal mains input and 48 V DC output.
Read more...Ultra-high density film capacitors Actum Group
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.
Read more...Explosion-proof DIN rail PSU Conical Technologies
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN rail power supply, a high performance, high reliability, and high efficiency unit.