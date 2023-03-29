Single-phase UPS for edge computing applications
29 March 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert GXE, an online double-conversion single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) available in 6 and 10 kVA power ratings in tower or rackmount configuration. The system is designed to provide reliable power to distributed IT networks and edge computing applications in various industry segments such as enterprise, government, manufacturing, finance, education and retail. The product is globally available for countries and organisations using 230 V installations.
The Liebert GXE performs with an efficiency up to 94% in online mode and up to 98% in ECO mode, improving on energy savings. The high output power factor of 1,0 enables continuous and reliable power to more connected devices, protecting them against disturbances on the AC supply with the online double-conversion technology and the input surge protection.
The unit’s runtime can be extended with up to four external battery cabinets for longer back-up protection, and the hot-swappable VRLA batteries can be easily replaced without the assistance of skilled personnel and without shutdown of the loads, providing lower maintenance costs. The Liebert GXE unit has an integrated 4 A quick charger, providing battery recharge up to 90% in just three hours, which is critical in areas that have frequent mains failures. An integrated battery management system to optimise battery life and recycling is also built-in.
For more information visit www.vertiv.com
