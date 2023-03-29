Frequency extender modules to bring best-in-class performance to sub-THz applications

Anritsu Company has introduced frequency extender modules for its Rubidium line of signal generators, in partnership with Virginia Diodes (VDI). Covering the range from 50 to 1100 GHz, the modules complement Rubidium’s performance by providing the industry’s broadest frequency coverage and best output power, to create a sub-THz signal generator solution for emerging scientific, wireless communications systems, and body and material scanner applications.
The integrated solution brings significant signal purity and output power benefits to sub-THz design environments. The signal generator produces excellent results in terms of phase noise and harmonics. These performance advantages are preserved at sub-THz frequencies.
When the VDI frequency extender modules are used with Rubidium signal generators, the industry’s highest output power at THz frequencies is realised. The VDI modules offer high test port power, voltage-controlled RF attenuation, and TTL controlled ON/OFF modulation rates to a few kHz, as standard.
Each frequency extender module has two multipliers, which can be configured to allow input signals in two frequency bands. One multiplier has low frequency input for < 20 GHz and 10 dBm input level, and the other has high frequency input for < 50 GHz and 0 dBm input level.
The Rubidium-VDI signal generation solution meets the growing demand for emerging sub-THz radio spectrum designs. Rubidium offers exceptional overall utility and long-term value in a broad range of commercial, scientific, and military/aerospace measurement applications. It can also be used during development of satellite services, radio astronomy, earth exploration, and meteorology applications.
Earth ground testing basics Comtest
Test & Measurement
r: Facilities need to have adequately grounded electrical systems so that in the event of a lightning strike, or utility overvoltage, current will find a safe path to earth.
Read more...Support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical testing Comtest
Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced support for PCI Express 6.0 electrical test and validation with QPHY-PCIE6-TX-RX fully automated test software, together with SDAIII-PCIE6 and SDAIII-PAMx characterisation and debug software packages.
Read more...Six-axis IMU for rugged vehicle applications RS Components (SA)
Test & Measurement
Honeywell’s Transportation Attitude Reference System (TARS-IMU) is a packaged sensor array designed to report vehicle angular rate, acceleration, and attitude data for demanding applications in industries such as heavy-duty, off-highway transportation.
Read more...Cordless, compact, clever RS Components (SA)
Test & Measurement
Dressed in the distinctive red and yellow of other insulated tools, Panasonic’s lightweight, Li-ion powered screwdriver is the right choice when working on live circuits.
Read more...Anritsu facilitates 5G mmWave rollout Coral-i Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu has developed the new compact antenna test range Anechoic Chamber 2 MA8172B configuration for its new radio RF conformance test system ME7873NR to support 5G mmWave 2 Angle of Arrival radio resource management tests.
Read more...Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.
Read more...Industrial humidity and temperature sensor Electrocomp
Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.