Frequency extender modules to bring best-in-class performance to sub-THz applications

29 March 2023

Anritsu Company has introduced frequency extender modules for its Rubidium line of signal generators, in partnership with Virginia Diodes (VDI). Covering the range from 50 to 1100 GHz, the modules complement Rubidium’s performance by providing the industry’s broadest frequency coverage and best output power, to create a sub-THz signal generator solution for emerging scientific, wireless communications systems, and body and material scanner applications.

The integrated solution brings significant signal purity and output power benefits to sub-THz design environments. The signal generator produces excellent results in terms of phase noise and harmonics. These performance advantages are preserved at sub-THz frequencies.

When the VDI frequency extender modules are used with Rubidium signal generators, the industry’s highest output power at THz frequencies is realised. The VDI modules offer high test port power, voltage-controlled RF attenuation, and TTL controlled ON/OFF modulation rates to a few kHz, as standard.

Each frequency extender module has two multipliers, which can be configured to allow input signals in two frequency bands. One multiplier has low frequency input for < 20 GHz and 10 dBm input level, and the other has high frequency input for < 50 GHz and 0 dBm input level.

The Rubidium-VDI signal generation solution meets the growing demand for emerging sub-THz radio spectrum designs. Rubidium offers exceptional overall utility and long-term value in a broad range of commercial, scientific, and military/aerospace measurement applications. It can also be used during development of satellite services, radio astronomy, earth exploration, and meteorology applications.

