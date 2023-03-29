Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Speed up time to market for IoT devices

29 March 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory organisations such as the FCC, IC, CE, ANATEL, RCM, KC, Jate, Telec, and various carrier organisations. This service will enable customers’ devices to gain certifications in under eight weeks, which is currently the fastest time to market for IoT device manufacturers.

Certification across these disciplines is usually complex to achieve. The Quectel Certification Services span regulatory, conformance and carrier compliance requirements plus certifications for industry-specific devices, and environmental and safety-related certifications, such as ATmosphere EXplosible (ATEX), Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE).

“Going directly to certification or carrier organisations can result in it taking up to six months for IoT devices to gain certifications,” said Yoon Seungryoul, North American certification director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “For many IoT use cases, a six-month delay to launch is unacceptable and could make or break a proposition in markets where being first-to-launch is a critical differentiator. This is why Quectel, with our Quectel Certification Services, is bringing to customers our existing knowledge of certification and testing processes, and our relationships with authorities, certification bodies, regulators, and carriers to provide our customers with the industry’s fastest and most cost-effective go-to-market offering.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: [email protected]
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability.

Read more...
Maximising the RF performance of the STM32WL
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Based on STMicroelectronics’ IPD technology on non-conductive glass substrate, its integrated baluns embed an impedance matching network and transmit harmonics filter customised to maximise the RF performance of STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.

Read more...
STM32Cube multi-connectivity asset tracking reference design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FP-ATR-ASTRA1 is an STM32Cube function pack that implements a complete asset tracking application, which supports long- and short-range connectivity.

Read more...
New generation of 5G modules
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced a new-generation 5G Release 17 New Radio module series to address the growing 5G fixed wireless access and enhanced mobile broadband markets.

Read more...
Ultra-compact, low-power, NB-IoT module with GNSS capability
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ ST87M01 ultra-compact and low-power modules combine highly reliable and robust NB-IoT data communication with accurate and resilient GNSS geo-location capability for IoT devices and assets.

Read more...
Surface mount UWB RF transceiver
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The DW3300Q from Qorvo is a fully integrated single-chip ultra-wideband (UWB) low-power and low-cost transceiver IC.

Read more...
Module series helps expand the reach of 5G
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced the launch of its 5G RedCap modules, the Rx255C series, which are based on a Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm, and feature superior wireless performance and low latency communication.

Read more...
Easy access to satellite L-Band GNSS corrections
Dizzy Enterprises Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MIKROE’s latest LBAND RTK Click features the NEO-D9S-00B, a professional-grade satellite data receiver for L-band correction broadcast from u-blox.

Read more...
ATM deployment in remote areas with industrial-class routers
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With WLINK industrial 3G/4G routers, transactions are processed with industrial-standard encryption over mobile cellular networks.

Read more...
Quectel masterclass topics announced for March
Quectel Wireless Solutions News
Quectel’s Masterclass topics for March are designed to help understand how to create IoT solutions tailored to one’s specific needs. To a large extent, achieving this depends on the configuration and programming of the IoT modules.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved