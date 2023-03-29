Speed up time to market for IoT devices

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory organisations such as the FCC, IC, CE, ANATEL, RCM, KC, Jate, Telec, and various carrier organisations. This service will enable customers’ devices to gain certifications in under eight weeks, which is currently the fastest time to market for IoT device manufacturers.
Certification across these disciplines is usually complex to achieve. The Quectel Certification Services span regulatory, conformance and carrier compliance requirements plus certifications for industry-specific devices, and environmental and safety-related certifications, such as ATmosphere EXplosible (ATEX), Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE).
“Going directly to certification or carrier organisations can result in it taking up to six months for IoT devices to gain certifications,” said Yoon Seungryoul, North American certification director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “For many IoT use cases, a six-month delay to launch is unacceptable and could make or break a proposition in markets where being first-to-launch is a critical differentiator. This is why Quectel, with our Quectel Certification Services, is bringing to customers our existing knowledge of certification and testing processes, and our relationships with authorities, certification bodies, regulators, and carriers to provide our customers with the industry’s fastest and most cost-effective go-to-market offering.”
